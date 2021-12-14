Police turn to Luzzi to market team to glory

Struggling StarTimes Uganda Premier League side Police could have a new trick up their pips to end the spate of losses suffered this season.

The club chairman Asan Kasingye has invested in Abraham Luzzi as marketing and executive officer.

“I thank Kasingye for the opportunity. I love sport and will do everything to turn this club into a bigger brand by sourcing for funds and sponsorships,” Luzzi, who will also run the club’s public relations, told Daily Monitor.

The marketeer joins the Cops at a time the institutional club are not only languishing at the bottom of the table without a win in eight games but also in a reported financial cell.