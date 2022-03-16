Police under Rwenzori West launch soccer tournament

Upcountry regions are continuing to preach the sports gospel in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police unfrt Rwenzori West region became the latest when they launched a football tournament that will be played over the weekend with the aim of bridging the gap between them and the community. The Rwenzori West Police Commander Norman Musinga presided over the launch and disclosed that participating teams will come from all the districts of Rwenzori West.

“We will have 12 teams of police playing each other including regional headquarters police teams that will play against other police teams in the regions,” said Musinga.

He disclosed that the tournament will run for two days and each district in the region will be represented by one police team with the winner taking home a trophy amongst other awards.

“This tournament is going to be the first of its kind and the main purpose of it is to bridge the gap that has been there between the police and community. “On that day, we shall have the opportunity to start interacting with members of the community,” he said.

Musinga also added that during the tournament, any member of the public with a complaint will be welcomed to share so that the problem is resolved. The matches will be played at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal city.