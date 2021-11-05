Pomp as Uganda, First Lady receives CW Queen’s Baton

The customary Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games began its three-day route in Uganda upon arrival from Kenya yesterday morning.

Commonwealth Games Association of Uganda (CGAU) president Dr Donald Rukare received the highly-technological Baton from Kenyan bearer retired rugby player Humphrey Kayange at Entebbe Airport.

Rukare in company of secretary general Beatrice Ayikoru, chef de mission Moses Mwase and baton manager Elijah Njawuzi, took the Baton to education minister First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni at State House Nakasero and later to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

“We look forward to a successful three-day journey in Uganda where we are able to showcase the sights and sounds both in sports but also from a cultural and community perspective,” said Rukare at a press conference held at Kololo Airstrip before advancing to Parliament. “It’s exciting and the official launch for the countdown to the Games,” said Mwase.

Both Museveni and Among welcomed the Baton with delight. “On behalf of the sports fraternity of Uganda, I welcome the Queen’s Baton today,” Museveni remarked, “Indeed we can all see the Queen’s Baton Relay as a true testament of the sports power to unite the world.”

Among received the Baton after plenary in company of more than 100 thrilled legislators including Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and sports minister Hamson Obua.

“It’s an exciting moment for the legislature to receive the Baton which carries the message of the Queen of England,” she said amid pomp. The Queen’s Baton is designed with a platinum strand in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee next year and officials from the British High Commission (BHC) in Uganda graced the Kololo ceremony.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Commonwealth Baton to Uganda, connecting communities and celebrating our shared values ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,” said Louise Ellis, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Uganda.

ABOUT QUEEN’S BATON