Postecoglou under fire as Forest lose again, Palace's unbeaten run ends

Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to heap more pressure on Ange Postecoglou while Crystal Palace's club-record unbeaten run came to an end with defeat at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers were denied their first win of the season when Brighton & Hove Albion scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

But it was Postecoglou who found himself under fire after Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes curled a long-range strike into the top corner before earning the penalty put away by German striker Nick Woltemade.

Postecoglou has yet to win a game since taking over at Forest last month, a run of seven games in all competitions that includes five defeats -- the worst start by a Forest manager in a century.

"I knew it was a big challenge walking in, there is nothing wrong with that. I don't get why people think it is a burden but I love a challenge. The alternative is sitting at home watching the game and I don't want to do that," Postecoglou told the BBC.

"We just have to get the results now and we have two weeks to get it right. If people want to assess me three-and-a-half weeks in there is nothing I can say that will change that."

Palace saw their club-record 19-game unbeaten run come to an end when Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Everton with a 93rd-minute winner in a 2-1 victory for the Merseyside club.

Daniel Munoz had given Palace the lead in the first half with a goal at the near post and Oliver Glasner's side had dared to dream when it moved them provisionally up to second in the league behind Arsenal.

But Iliman Ndiaye levelled from the spot before Grealish stole into the box to knock in a rebound in a melee after goalkeeper Dean Henderson had made a save.

"That goal goes to all the Evertonians for making me feel so welcome here," said Grealish, who is on loan from Manchester City.

"That's what you want to do as a winger, I have one goal and four assists that's what I want to do. It was difficult to do that today against such a good team. They have some unbelievable players."

Wolves profited from an unlikely own goal when Bart Verbruggen made a fine attempt to save Marshall Munetsi's shot, only to tip it on to the crossbar before it bounced back off the keeper and into the net.

The goal came a minute after Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was sent off for kicking the ball into the dugout to protest a decision, but his team held on to their lead until the 86th minute when Brighton scored from a quickly taken corner.

Jan Paul van Hecke rose above the defence to direct a bullet header into the net as the two teams shared the spoils.

"I want to apologise because what Vitor did was a frustration thing with what was happening with our team, not the other team or referee," Wolves assistant manager Luis Miguel said.