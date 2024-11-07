Prayer for eternal Express-Villa derby

Gone are the days when this kind of titanic clash would decide league titles. Once a spectacle that would draw thousands to the stadium, the SC Villa-Express rivalry has dwindled into a mere shadow of its former self.

Today, as the two fallen giants lock horns, it’s not only a battle for supremacy but also a desperate struggle for relevance.

It's almost easy to ignore the fact that Villa are the reigning league champions having ended their 20-year wait for a record-extending 17th crown.

With KCCA and Vipers running away with the top spots, Villa and Express find themselves fighting to claw their way back into contention.

While Villa coach Morley Byekwaso breathed a sigh of relief after his side’s 5-0 demolition of UPDF, his position remains tenuous.

A victory over their age-old rivals, Express, is crucial to quell the growing discontent among the fans.

Byekwaso on the spot

The Jogoos, utterly dominant while executing a double over Express, have been inconsistent this season, alternating between flashes of brilliance and periods of mediocrity.

Under Dusan Stojanovic, the club enjoyed a period of sustained success, but the departure of the Serbian tactician has left a void that Byekwaso, who played for both teams, has struggled to fill.

Express, as has been the norm for the last 10 years in which they snatched the 2020-21 league title, are also experiencing a period of uncertainty.

After sacking Baker Mbowa, the Red Eagles turned to Badru Kaddu, but there are growing concerns about his ability to lead the team back to the top.

Rumours abound that the club is considering appointing Brian Ssenyondo as the permanent coach, highlighting a lack of faith in Kaddu’s capabilities.

Opened goal taps

The 17-time league champions will rely on the attacking prowess of playmaker Patrick Kakande, who was surprisingly overlooked for the national team once again.

The Jogoos will also look to Hakim Kiwanuka and Ronald Ssekiganda, who earned call-ups to the Uganda Cranes squad for the upcoming matches against South Africa and Congo.

The duo will be eager to impress on the national stage and carry that momentum into the derby.

Meanwhile, striker Charles Lwanga, who netted four goals against UPDF, will be hoping to continue his hot streak and exploit Express’s leaky defence.

Eyes on Ssenyonjo

Meanwhile, the even-time league champions, will once again rely on the attacking prowess of forward Sam Ssenyonjo, and the experienced midfield duo of Saidi Kyeyune and Emmanuel Wasswa.

However, the Red Eagles might again be without the support of their fans, who have boycotted matches at Nakivubo Stadium in protest of the club's poor performance and the stadium's complex accessibility.

The absence of the 12th man could prove to be a significant disadvantage for Express as they seek to upset their rivals.

Battle of sick men

Elsewhere at Kavumba Grounds, newly appointed Kitara coach Wasswa Bbosa will be aiming for his second league win when they face a Soltilo Bright Stars side in turmoil.

Soltilo Bright Stars, currently rooted to the bottom of the table with just three points from seven matches, recently parted ways with coach Joseph Mutyaba.

The departure of Mutyaba has left a void in the team's technical department, and they will be hoping that their forward Nelson Senkatuka can rediscover his scoring form to inspire a much-needed victory.

Kitara, on the other hand, are also struggling, occupying the third-from-bottom position with four points from seven games.

A win against Bright Stars could be a significant boost for Bbosa's side as they look to climb the table.



