Pre-Season rust evident as teams shake off the cobwebs

The Fufa Super Eight matches painted a vivid picture of teams grappling to find their footing, truly shaking off the cobwebs.

With little to separate the eight participating teams in the first legs played on Friday and Saturday, it became evident that they are still in the process of dusting off the rust accumulated during the season break.

Judging by the initial displays, it's too close to call who the potential winner might be. Teams will need to up their game in the upcoming return legs on Tuesday and Wednesday to establish a clear frontrunner.

Moreover, none of the new signings managed to make a significant impact in their debuts. Fans eager to see fresh talent shine were left disappointed as the new players struggled to find their rhythm.

The low goal return across all matches further added to the frustration, as supporters hoped for more exciting and decisive play.

The first two games on Friday at St. Mary's Stadium Kitende—Bul 1-1 Maroons and Vipers 0-0 Nec—ended in uninspiring draws, leaving most fans at the stadium irate.

The lackluster performance and absence of decisive action in the Venoms' goalless draw was a letdown for the home supporters, who had high expectations following the earlier 2-0 triumph over Police FC (Kenya).

Put succinctly, all four clubs seemed to lack a clear identity, struggling to find cohesion and purpose in their play.

"We are not yet where we want to be. We are still assembling our team with new signings, but I'm glad we managed to hold the reigning tournament champions Bul," Maroons coach Muhammad Ssenfuma revealed.

Sc Villa' forward Ptarick Kakande (L) the ball from Fufa Select defender James Begisa.

Kitara expose KCCA

The second batch of matches on Saturday at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo brought some relief, producing a winner: a national select side coached by Sam Ssimbwa.

Despite being an invited team not originally supposed to compete in the tournament, their performance was a cut above the rest as they downed Caf-bound SC Villa 2-1 under the floodlights.

By the look of things, it might take a miracle to stop them from running away with the trophy, as they displayed a level of play the other teams have yet to match, with goals coming from Geoffrey Ssekibengo and Isaac Ogwang.

Defender Anord Odong had given Morley Byekwaso's Jogoos the lead with a simple tap-in, but Ogwang leveled through a penalty, and Ssekibengo launched the other from a distance.

The two teams set to represent in the Caf engagement—Kitara and Villa—posted mixed performances, offering both moments of promise and concern.

The loss to the Select Side highlighted critical attacking and defensive flaws that Villa must address immediately before they take on CBE of Ethiopia in the Caf Champions League preliminary round on August 17.

Brian Ssenyondo's Kitara, who overcame KCCA 1-0 courtesy of striker Denis Omedi's wonder strike, have their Caf Confederation Cup ambitions at stake and will need to be more assertive and clinical against more formidable opponents like Al Hilal Benghazi.

Abdallah Mubiru's vanquished KCCA paid the price for not thoroughly replacing departed proven striker Muhammad Shaban, appearing blunt in front of goal with youngsters Abu Mayanja and Emmanuel Anyama.

This shortcoming must be urgently addressed if they hope to stand a chance in the return leg against Kitara's solid backline of Arthur Kigundu, Jasper Aheebwa, Maxwell Owachigiu, and Ronald Otti on Wednesday at Lugogo.

