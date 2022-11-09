Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break

The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from August 12, 2023 to May 19, 2024.

The campaign will include a mid-season break between January 13-20 2024.

Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

"The season schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons," said the Premier League.

The 2022-23 top-flight season will be interrupted by the 2022 World Cup taking place between November 20 and December 18.

The last Premier League matches before the tournament will be on November 13, and resume on December 26.