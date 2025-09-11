President Museveni fulfils Chan tournament pledge

Each of the players that featured for the Cranes at the recently concluded Chan tournament received at least shs40m from the shs2.4b President Museveni pledged to the team for each win at the tournament.

According to the national team’s manager Paul Mukatabala, the money was distributed basing on the individual contribution of each player as the team reached the quarterfinal stage.

“It is only logical that some players earned more than the others. For example it would be unfair to give the same amount to a player like Allan Okello and the one who did not get off the bench. Their contributions are completely different,” Mukatabala told the Daily Monitor.

The money according to Mukatabala was also distributed among the technical staff as well as the support staff at the team.

"Like with the players, the same amount cannot be given to the head coach and support staff," Mukatabala added

President Museveni fulfilled the pledge at a special dinner he hosted alongside First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, at State House, Entebbe on Wednesday evening.

The President pledged Shs1.2b for each win at the tournament after the Cranes lost 3-0 to Algeria in their opening game at the Chan tournament co-hosted by the East African nations Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

The Crane responded with a 3-0 win over Guinea before defeating Niger 2-0 and coming from 3-1 down to force a 3-all draw with South Africa to reach the quarterfinal.

Their progress was then halted by a 1-0 win to Senegal at the tournament won by Morocco.

In addition to Museveni’s pledge the players were also expected to earn at least shs36m each as bonuses based on the Fufa national team payment structure.

Mutakabala previously said each group stage win earned each of the 25 players in camp $2000 (shs7.1m).