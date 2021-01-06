Pressure? KCCA taking none of it

The first leg was called off after KCCA failed to raise the required 15 players at kick-off as the Covid-19 pandemic depleted their side and will play ‘away from home’ in Kitende

By DENIS BBOSA More by this Author

KCCA are mandated to produce one of their most memorable comebacks to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Rwanda’s AS Kigali this afternoon at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

That first leg was called off after KCCA failed to raise the required 15 players at kick-off as the Covid-19 pandemic depleted their team.

Even then, few people give the visitors much hope of progressing even after being granted a sizeable advantage two weeks ago in Caf Confederation Cup first round tie.

It may as well come down to pedigree as KCC have been to the group stages of this competition and its more illustrious brother – the Caf Champions League – and are near-perfect at home.

Full of belief

Nonetheless, AS Kigali boss Eric Ndayishimiye urged his players to keep believing, and desist from complacency that could allow the hosts back into contention.

Apart from injured John Revita and Julius Poloto, KCCA gaffer Mike Mutebi has all his best team and is expected to parade an offensive first eleven.

“Our game plan has never diverted away from attacking football, expect that and more when we meet (AS) Kigali. We will not be under pressure to score in the early stages but goals must rain,” Mutebi stressed.

With skipper Charles Lukwago in goal and Denis Iguma, Herbert Achai, Peter Magambo and Samuel Kato offering cover, KCCA will be hoping to lock out the Kigali attack.

It’s in midfield where Mutebi has a puzzle. He must find a way of complementing the guile of Gift Ali, Keziron Kizito and Bright Anukani, and the work ethic of Loro Mazengo and Ashraf Mugume.

Forwards Brian Aheebwa and Sam Ssenyonjo will be demanded to replicate their league form on the continent. The pair have combined for 12 goals in five games despite KCCA’s faltering start.

Ready for war

Aheebwa, KCCA’s four-goal haul in the 8-0 drubbing of Onduparaka, recruited from Mbarara City at the start of the season, is prepared to seize this moment.

“These are the levels I have been waiting for to challenge myself,” he said. To get here, AS Kigali eliminated Botswana’s Orapa United on away goals rule in the preliminary round.

Their star men are Aboubakar Lawal, Hassan Karera and Emery Bayisenge. A place before the final round of group stages beckons.

CONFEDERATION CUP FIXTURE

Advertisement

Today 4pm - Caf Tie

First Round, 2nd Leg

KCCA vs. AS Kigali

AS Kigali lead 2-0

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende

