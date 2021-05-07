Pressure on Asubo-Gafford in Women Elite League 

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

After finding out who will represent Uganda in the qualifiers of the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League, it is time to take care of promotion to the 2021/22 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Seasoned league campaigners Asubo-Gafford are joined by Dynamic Jjeza SS, Luweero Giants Queens and Fort Portal side Kings of Kings SS in Group A, of the four-group Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) that gets underway at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru tomorrow.

“Given how long we have been in women’s football, we understand the pressure on this team to perform,” said Gafford’s new coach Jackson Nsubuga, whose side have played the FWEL since its inception as the top and lone division in 2014.

Nsubuga was guarded on what needs to change for this side that was on the cusp on relegation to the regional league in 2017/18 season and one that faced the knife when the top four sides per group in the 2018/19 FWEL season were promoted to form the inaugural FWSL.

That was before they even fell to Tooro Queens in the playoffs to qualify for the just concluded FWSL season.

“We have changed a lot in our approach to players but we are also in a tricky group.

It is the kind of group where you have to enforce your style of play rather than react to every opponent,” Nsubuga added as he looks to secure one of the two quarter-final berths available for Group A.

No excuses

Dynamic are also another side that have something to prove having been around for a while. Coach Samuel Odong’s side were promoted to the FWEL in 2017 after one season in the regional league.

They retained their place in the 2017/18 season ahead of the FWSL establishment and we’re battling for promotion, one point behind Bunyaruguru Girls in the second round of the 2018/19 FWEL, when Covid-19 hit to suspend sports last year.

FIXTURES - IN NJERU

TOMORROW

Luweero vs. Dynamic, 9am

Asubo G vs. KKSS, 12pm

SUNDAY

Asubo G vs. Dynamic, 9am

KKSS vs. Luweero, 12pm

