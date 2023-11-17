Pressure on Queen Cranes attackers

Where can Uganda buy a goal or two?

That will be the overriding question when the U-20 women national team Queen Cranes, meet Senegal on Saturday in the second leg of the third and penultimate round of the 2024 Fifa U-20 Women World Cup (WWC) qualifiers at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Uganda lost 1-0 away in Thies, Senegal and need to win by two goals to stay in contention for the world showpiece in Colombia next year.

“We have to take our chances and create even more,” defender Harimah Kanyago put it precisely after their 2-2 draw with Kampala Queens in a friendly on Wednesday.

Coach Ayub Khalifa will be hoping that his experienced campaigners like Catherine Nagadya, Margaret Kunihira and Hadijah Nandago – who are all in the senior team set-up and are also in their third U-20 WWC qualification campaign find their mojo.

“We are happy to have scored two goals in the friendly but we still conceded two so that was almost no work done.

"I am confident that we will find goals against Senegal because we also created chances while away,” Khalifa said.

In the friendly, he welcomed back Phionah Nabulime, who missed the game in Thies due to final secondary school examinations, and her creativity was a huge addition to the team.