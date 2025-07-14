Preston vs Liverpool: Jota remembered with poignant tributes

Liverpool and Preston North End players, staff and supporters paid tribute to Diogo Jota during their preseason friendly on Sunday following the Portugal forward's death.

The match, which Liverpool won 3-1, was the Merseyside club's first since Jota, who was 28, and his brother André Silva, who was 25, died in a car crash near Zamora, Spain on July 3.

During an emotionally charged afternoon, Preston captain Ben Whiteman laid a wreath in front of Liverpool's travelling fans before a rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" was sung ahead of kick-off.

The teams then took to the pitch wearing black armbands before a poignant minute's silence was held in the brothers' memory.

Preston also produced a special matchday programme in recogntition of the significance of the fixture. Liverpool have retired Jota's No. 20 shirt in his honour.

Several of Liverpool's senior players such as Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, who were part of the club contingent that attended Jota's funeral in Portugal last week, were absent from the matchday squad as they continue to build fitness ahead of the new Premier League season. They were watching from the stands at Deepdale.

Mohamed Salah captained Liverpool, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez making their first appearances for the club.

Goals from Conor Bradley, Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo gave Liverpool a deserved victory, with Núñez copying Jota's video game celebration after finding the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

At full-time, Liverpool players and coaches gathered in front of the away end as the supporters sang Jota's name.

Ahead of the match, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said it had been difficult for the team to get back to work after the death of Jota and so he had suggested to his players that perhaps the best way forward was to follow their late teammate's shining example.

"First of all, it had a lot of impact on us but nothing compared to the loss that is felt by his parents, his wife Rute and his children and his other family." Slot said.

"The first feeling we all have is of sadness. The second feeling that comes to my mind is pride. I think his parents and Rute can be so proud of the player and the person he was -- mainly the person. I've spoken to many of his teammates, I've spoken to many staff members, and they all rate him so high and all say how nice of a person he was. That he was always himself. So they should and will be very proud if they could hear what all his teammates and all the staff members would say about him.

"Second of all, I think our fans can be so proud about the players we have at this club.

"They've seen them winning the league, that was a great achievement, but what they did in the last week with the togetherness they had, how they conducted themselves when we were in Portugal together, the fans couldn't have asked for more from our players when it comes to how great human beings they are.

"Those are the two emotions. Of course, the first emotion of sadness is much stronger than the one of being proud. But it's the both of them."

Slot emphasised the need for his players feel what it is like to play football again as the players and staff continue to process their grief.

"Nothing seems to be important if we think of what has happened. But we are a football club and we need to train and we need to play again, if we want it or not," Slot said.

"What I've said to the players, I can say it here as well. It's very difficult to find the right words because we constantly debate what is appropriate. What is appropriate in our actions? What is appropriate [for] what we have to say? Can we train again? Can we laugh again? Can we be angry if there's a wrong decision?

"And I've said to them, 'maybe the best thing for us to do is handle this situation like Jota was.' And what I meant with that is that Jota was always himself, it didn't matter if he was talking to me, to his teammates, to the staff, he was always himself. So let us try to be ourselves as well. So, if we want to laugh we laugh; if we want to cry we're going to cry. If they want to train they can train, if they don't want to train they can not train. But be yourself, don't think you have to be different than your emotions tell you."