Pride, records at stake in Uganda, Tanzania friendly

Twiga Stars coach Bakari Shime was not shy to say his team is here to protect their record against Crested Cranes.

Shime was fielding questions at yesterday’s pre-match press conference at Fufa House Mengo ahead of Friday’s encounter between Tanzania and Uganda’s women national football teams at MTN Omondi Stadium – Lugogo.

“Many countries called us for friendlies but we felt that coming to Uganda was important for us,” Shime told journalists in Mengo. The side has played Algeria and Zambia, who are bound for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

“We have known and enjoyed some good (U-17 and U-20 national teams) battles with (Uganda’s assistant) coach Ayub Khalifa but it would be good to win (today) to keep our record going,” added Shime, whose side also earned a walkover to the next round of Olympic Qualifiers in October against Botswana after their first round opponents Congo pulled out.

Tanzania beat Uganda in Cecafa meetings in 2016, 2018 and 2019. For the Crested Cranes to win the tournament last year, they avoided meeting Tanzania at any stage of the competition.

Defensive concerns

For coach Khalifa, the tests for bigger things like the Olympic Qualifiers against Rwanda continue today. It could also be an audition for him to graduate from assistant to head coach.

Shadia Nankya is experienced but has looked shaky in defence since her return from a long-term injury early this year.

In fact her club Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals have been fielding her as a striker. Earlier in the week, Aisha Nantongo also got a knock in training and has had to go easy.

Stella Musibika has looked slow in friendlies while Lukiya Namubiru, Desire Katisi Natooro and Patience Nabulobi have not enjoyed as much playing time with what looks like the coach’s starting team. In fact by Wednesday, it was reported that UCU defender Bridget Nabisaalu had been summoned to beef up the department.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN FRIENDLY, 4PM

Uganda vs. Tanzania, MTN Omondi – Lugogo

Past Meetings

2016: Uganda 1-4 Tanzania

2018: Tanzania 4-1 Uganda