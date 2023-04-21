Pride, survival at stake as Busoga face troubled Bul

Bul’s hopes for a trophy this season were ended by Police who ousted them from the Uganda Cup last week.

They cross Jinja City to face Busoga United on Friday in the Startimes Uganda Premier League as they seek their first league win under Simeon Masaba and save their pride.

For the first time since taking over, coach Masaba did not appear for the pre-match interviews signalling the amount of pressure the 40-year-old is under. Bul has failed to win in seven consecutive league games, losing four of them.

His assistant Dan Kabale refutes talks that they’re in a crisis and calls it a “bad run” but admits the heat is melting the oil from all fronts.

“We’re not in a crisis as such but just had a bad run,” Kabale said, adding, “We’ve tried to psyche the players mentally and physically because sometimes we all go through a difficult period but now have to concentrate and win games.”

Masaba will hope the return of key defenders Ronald Otti and Walter Ochora, Ibrahim Kazindula and Reagan Kalyoowa from injuries and suspensions will boost the team.

Bul face a Busoga United that has enjoyed a rich vein of form at home, winning three of their last five games including a 1-0 over Onduparaka last week.

“Kakindu is special to us because most of our fans can access it, so we have to play good football to entertain them and assure them of topflight football next season. To us, every game will be played like a final,” Vincent Lukyamuzi, the interim head coach Busoga United told Daily Monitor. Busoga occupies the last safe slot with 22 points, three above Blacks Power in red.

The two sides have met 14 times with Bul winning five, and six ending in draws, while Busoga has won only thrice.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday - 4pm