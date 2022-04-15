Proline dent Kyetume's chances as Blacks Power, Maroons edge closer

There has never been a more tense finish to a Fufa Big League season like this year's.

Blacks Power and Maroons can now prepare their promotion party after scheming favourable results against Kataka and Myda yesterday.

Maroons was in a must-win situation but suffered an early scare when Geoffrey Sserunkuma put the already relegated Malaba border side ahead in the 26th minute. However, that served as a good wake-up call as Fred Amaku tightened his shoelaces to produce a stunning hattrick inside ten minutes to give the prison warders a 3-1 lead into the break.

Hassan Mutyaba laboured to pull one more for the visitors but Maroons were resilient enough to guard their win sending them back to third place with 35 points.

"It was really a hard game where they pushed us to the edge but were able to withstand and overcome the situation," Maroons hattrick hero Fred Amaku told Daily Monitor after the win.

"Their early goal woke us up and reminded us that nothing comes on a silver platter. We have really worked so hard for promotion and this means we've to maintain the speed until it's over."

In Mbale, Blacks Power forced Kataka to a goalless draw to improve their chances of promotion. The two sides now have 36 points each but with Kataka facing another promotion contender Kyetume, Blacks Power will need to capitalise on Ndejje University's frailties to progress.

Kyetume's chances were dealt a heavy blow when struggling Proline dragged them into chaos after a shocking 3-2 loss in Mukono. The result means that Kyetume who are now playing catch up must now beat Kataka in the last game or their rivals slip if they're to earn a promotion.

Proline concluded their season on the pitch but gave themselves faint hope of survival as they moved to 24 points. However, they can only pray for Blacks Power to beat Luweero United by four unanswered goals and Kitara pick at least a point against Ndejje University away on the final day.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Results;

Maroons 3-2 Myda

Kitara 2-1 Calvary

Kyetume 2-3 Proline

Luweero United 2-1 Ndejje University