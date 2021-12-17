Proud father Kagimu back to resuscitate URA

Days after welcoming a daughter with wife Sumaiyah Chuni Nakyeyune, URA skipper Shafik Kagimu has returned from the brief paternity leave to command the tax collectors against Onduparaka at the Green Light this afternoon.

Sam Timbe’s URA lag eighth on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 13 points from eight matches and have been less inspiring and disillusioned in Kagimu’s absence.

“I have been missing leading this team. We are going to correct the wrongs and I hope the coaches choose me to play,” Kagimu told Daily Monitor.

With all the pride and ecstasy that comes with being a first-time dad, Kagimu thanked ‘Allah’ for the new found joy, hastily adding it will push him to work harder.

“As the Islam tradition dictates, I’m waiting to name my daughter after seven days. All I can say now, is that mum and the girl are in good health,” he elatedly revealed.

After helping the four-time league kings overcome Vipers in Kitende, Kagimu’s creativity, agility and push has missed as URA drew with SC Villa and Express in the last two matches.

“Kagimu drives the team forward and we have been missing that.The team also missed goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi’s defence command,” Timbe said after the 0-0 draw with the Red Eagles last week.

The veteran coach believes it is time URA started winning matches to catch up with runaway leaders KCCA.

“If we work on our finishing in front of goal and confidence, we will start getting wins and climb up the table,” he added.

With defender Paul Mbowa and winger Joachim Ojera now fully fit, URA will seek to dismantle George Lutalo’s inconsistent Onduparaka, 11th on the table with 10 points from ten matches.