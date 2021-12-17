Proud father Kagimu back to resuscitate URA

Kagimu returns from paternity leave to face Onduparaka PHOTO / EDDIE CHICCO

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Days after welcoming a daughter with wife Sumaiyah Chuni Nakyeyune, URA skipper Shafik Kagimu has returned from the brief paternity leave to command the tax collectors against Onduparaka at the Green Light this afternoon.
Sam Timbe’s URA lag eighth on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 13 points from eight matches and have been less inspiring and disillusioned in Kagimu’s absence.
“I have been missing leading this team. We are going to correct the wrongs and I hope the coaches choose me to play,” Kagimu told Daily Monitor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.