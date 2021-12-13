PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) and Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) celebrate their team's goal during the UEFA Champions League first round day 6 Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Club Brugge, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 7, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The first legs will be played in the second half of February with second legs in early March.

Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League after an embarrassed UEFA was forced to redo Monday's draw following a "technical problem".

