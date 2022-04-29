PSL's most decorated player Onyango to continue charge

Mamelodi Sundowns number one goalkeeper Denis Onyango will play on until his body asks for a break after the former Uganda Cranes skipper added another milestone this week.

Onyango, 36, became South Africa's topflight league most decorated player when he helped his club win their 12th title following a goalless draw with Cape Town City.

At nine Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles, the Ugandan is not just the most successful foreign player in South Africa's topflight football, but the most decorated overall, with former Sundowns teammate and Captain Hlompho Kekana second on eight.

Six of the nine league titles have been with Sundowns, the latest a fifth straight crown. His first three came at SuperSport United in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

At 58 points and 13 ahead of second-placed Royal AM, Onyango - who says winning his ninth still gives him the same excitement as his first - and Sundowns have sailed home with a while four games to spare.

"Winning the league always brings excitement even though our main target was the champions league, which we were knocked out last weekend," he told this publication.

"But the passion is still the same because the league gives you the ticket to the champions league. So the excitement is still the same for me."

And Onyango is not slowing down anytime now.

"When you are are at a club like Sundowns," he said, "You have to give your best all the time and every season because the demands are too many.

"So if you are not on the same page with the club it means you are not part of there plan, and, therefore, you have to leave.

"But as long as I'm still with Mamelodi Sundowns, I will keep going and giving my best when given the opportunity because the ambitions for the club are always high."

Onyango, who has been with Sundowns since 2011, with a one-year loan at Bidvest Wits in 2013 in between, is contracted at Loftus Versfeld until June 2023. There is an option to extend by a year.

Onyango credits his success to his manager Ivica Stankovic and Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic, who he says have held his hand throughout his football life.

"My family back in Uganda, my wife and kids here with me in South Africa, and my friends have all supported me and pushed me to work extremely hard."

Add a Caf Champions League accolade, Caf Super Cup, two Telkom Cups, as many Nedbank Cups, one MTN 8 Cup and an African-based Player of the Year crown alongside several Caf X1s make Onyango Uganda's most successful footballer.

Onyango, who has also played in the Fifa Club World Cup, is remembered for helping Uganda end 39 years of football captivity by qualifying for and featuring at the 2017 Gabon Afcon finals.