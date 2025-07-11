Pursuit of history, redemption in final

NEW JERSEY, USA. At last, we are at the end of it. The 32-team Fifa Club World Cup - a tournament that ruffled many feathers mainly in Europe, will end tonight with an all-European final after 30 days tonight.

English top side Chelsea will face Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a highly-billed encounter at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this evening.

The final presents a new chapter of global and European club football. Both Chelsea and PSG are relatively new to the grand stage of club soccer and this explains a shift in strength and say.

Chelsea won the Fifa Club World Cup in 2021 but PSG is in quest of history. No French club had previously featured at this tournament until Luis Enrique’s team made it to this edition.

But, PSG who won the Uefa Champions League title early last month, are keen on wrapping another piece of silverware and prize money of up to $125m.

“That was our objective. We are one game away from not just making history but to build the history of Paris,” Enrique said this week after they had defeated Spanish opponents Real Madrid 4-0 in the tournament final.

“Champions League, Club World Cup. It is my absolute pleasure to have worked in Paris, with support not just from building the squad but also with technical staff and the directors,” stated Enrique.

Yet PSG led by Ousmane Demble earlier this year won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions and Champions League. They are potentially two matches away from winning six trophies in 2025.

One of them is the Uefa Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur in a few weeks and then this final against the reigning Uefa Europa Conference League winners Chelsea on the east coast of the USA.

“We are a match away from rounding off a historic season,” remarked PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz after they had crushed Real. He netted a brace for the player of the match honour.

Chelsea is on a row after winning 13 of their last 15 competitive matches and Enzo Maresca is happy to have notched a commendable year of progress with the Stamford Bridge club.

“We are here with this amazing level. We are just so proud to be back where the team should,” he said. The Blues have had a massive turnaround after the arrival of striker João Pedro.

The 23-year-old netted the beautiful winning brace in the 2-0 semifinal victory over Fluminense on Tuesday at MetLife. Bar the 3-1 loss to Flamengo at the group stage phase, Maresca’s team defeated all other teams including Los Angeles 2-0 in the tournament opener.

Chelsea went past Esperance 3-0 in the group too, 4-1 against Benfica at the round of 16, 2-1 against Palmeiras at the quarter final stage.

However, Pedro’s arrival from Brighton to combine with Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku appears to have elevated the London-based club’s attack, that notwithstanding new comer Liam Delap and the old guard of Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke.

With the company of skipper Enzo Fernandez and Moses Caicedo, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer will have to play the game of his life in counter to stop PSG’s midfield threat.

The PSG trio João Neves, Vitinha and Ruiz seemed unplayable for Real but for Chelsea, it is evident on paper that they can fight and redeem themselves to return to their best days.

Joao Pedro has struck the right notes.

Maresca has already heaped praise on his wing backs like Reece James and Marc Cucurella, something Enrique hopes that runs from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and Dembele will hurt Chelsea.

Dembele has since recovered from injury and the 28-year-old is one to watch after amassing 35 goals and 16 assists in 52 matches in all competitions this term and a lead contender for the Ballon d’Or award.

Dembele, Kvaratskhelia and Doué’s runs will be checked by the accuracy and reactionary speed from Chelsea’s centre backs Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Ruiz’s brace against Real moved his tally to three goals, the highest scorer for PSG at the tournament. Together with Neto also on three goals, the two are the last standing players who can supersede the four-goal mark and take the top scorer’s award.

“That would be great. I hadn’t thought about it, to be honest, I try to give my best. It is true that I’m doing my best. If I can help my team on Sunday to win, that would be great,” added Ruiz.

PSG is further encouraged by five clean sheets kept by custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma in six games, where they have scored 16 times and conceded once during their route to the final.

Chelsea and PSG are familiar, having shared players over the years like George Weah, David Beckham, Claude Makelele, Nicolas Anelka, David Luiz and Thiago Silva as well as managers Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

In their last competitive meeting, PSG then still with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani eliminated Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate at the round of 16 during the 2015-16 Champions League season.

2025 FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

Final - Sunday

Chelsea vs. PSG, 10pm

ROAD TO THE FINAL

CHELSEA

Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea

Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 4-1 Benfica

Esperance 0-3 Chelsea

Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Los Angeles FC

PSG

PSG 4-0 Real Madrid

PSG 2-0 Bayern

PSG 4-0 Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders 0-2 PSG

PSG 0-1 Botafogo