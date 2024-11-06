Put feels part

Paul Put was at his relaxed best as he walked in with Fufa Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein, and took his seat at Mengo.

“Mwasuze mutya ba nyabo na ba ssebo,” his attempted Luganda greeting battled through his heavy Belgian accent - face beaming and eyes searchingly wide.

His confidence and calm were that of a man top of Group K of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In a split second, his emotional sense of awareness was turned on. “Also,” he said “my condolences to the family of the assistant referee and the unfortunate events that happened during the match between SC Villa and UPDF.”

Assistant referee Peter Kabugo collapsed in the 70th minute of the Premier League match between SC Villa and UPDF last week and was pronounced dead moments later at hospital.

With the initiations out of the way, Put - clad in a dark grey coat over a spotless shirt - turned to business proper, announcing a 27-man squad to help complete Uganda Cranes mission to Morocco Afcon 2025.

Player ingredients

“Character, discipline and hard work,” said the 68-year-old, who has already led four other countries, including taking Burkina Faso to the 2013 Afcon final, to the Nations Cup tournament, “are what I’m looking for in a player.

“And I see that in our players. We don’t have players in the top, elite leagues like Morocco, for example, but these qualities (aforementioned) - I see in our players.

“South Africa is a quality team, tough side but I also want to add to my CV taking a fifth nation to Afcon. But I want it more for these boys. It is a chance for them.”

Uganda welcome South Africa to Namboole next Friday, November 15 knowing just a point would see both countries confirm their qualification to Morocco 2025 with a match to spare.

Work in progress

Put has steadily got his team playing and getting the results, but knows they are not there yet.

“I’m still working with these players. As managers, we don’t get too much time with them. Of course I see some qualities, and we are still looking for some positions. But I believe in these players. We keep working.”

Four fresh names were included and as many left out in Put’s 27-man squad, with promising young striker John Paul Dembe, who plays his football at Swedish club, BK Hacken, one of the new names in.

SC Villa in-form forward Hakim Kiwanuka, experienced defender Geoffrey Wasswa - now at Ethiopia’s Coffee, and KCCA goalkeeper Mutwalibi Mugolofa are the others.

The addition of Mugolofa means Put now has four goalkeepers in his squad rather than the usual three.

“We are aware that Chan is around the corner and we have games against Burundi next month,” Put explained the presence of four goalkeepers in his squad.”

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will co-host Chan 2025 as a testing tournament ahead of Afcon 2027, which the three East African countries will stage.

“So I needed to have him (Mugolofa) around the set-up and also get training sessions with the goalkeeping coach. “He has been performing well in the League and maybe next time we will summon another goalkeeper.”

SC Villa’s Arnold Odong, Italy-based Elio Capradossi - who is still searching for a new club, Bul’s Nicholas Mwere and KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi are the faces out of the squad that was involved in Cranes last two matches.

The Team will enter residential camp on Sunday at Cranes Paradise, Kisasi with foreign based players joining as and when they arrive in the country.

The Cranes top Group K on 10 points, two more than South Africa, having won three of their opening four matches. Uganda rallied to draw 2-2 with South Africa in the group’s opening match in September.

A similar result at Namboole would secure the Cranes slot at Morocco 2025 with a game to spare.

Afcon 2025 qualifiers, Group K

Next Group K Fixtures

Nov 15: South Sudan vs Congo, 4pm

Nov 15: Uganda vs South Africa, 4pm

Nov 19: South Africa vs South Sudan

Nov 19: Congo vs Uganda

Group K Table Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Uganda 4 3 1 0 7 3 4 10

S. Africa 4 2 2 0 11 5 6 8

Congo 4 1 1 2 2 8 -6 4

S. Sudan 4 0 0 4 3 7 -4 0

Uganda Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Golden Arrows, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago, (Venda, South Africa), Mutwalibi Mugolofa (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (KCCA, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Geoffrey Wasswa (Cofee, Ethiopia), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Halidi Lwaliwa (Al Ain SC, Saudi Arabia)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Taddeo Lwanga (APR, Rwanda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II, USA), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA, Uganda)