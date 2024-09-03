Put gives outlook on job at hand

Uganda Cranes have arrived in South Africa ahead of their Afcon 2025 qualifying opener against the hosts on Friday at Orlando Stadium hoping to put their best foot forward.

It is going to be a packed three months for Belgian coach Paul Put and his troops, who will immediately travel back to Uganda for the home clash against Congo Brazzaville at Namboole three days later.

A total of six solid matches will be played in September, October and November, where the Cranes have to finish amongst the top two in their group to make the finals in Morocco next year.

This is just one of three major tasks Paul Put, who assumed the national team’s job just before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers kicked off last November, has to undertake in his two-year renewable contract.

Uganda, who until the 2017 Afcon edition in Gabon had taken an agonising 39 years without being at the Nations Cup finals tournament, have not qualified for another since Egypt 2019.

That makes the journey that starts in South Africa this week even more important for the Belgian.

Uganda will have to finish among the top two in a Group K that also includes South Sudan to end that absence from Africa’s football table of men.

Bigger picture

And it is important that the above is achieved, especially given that Uganda, together with Kenya and Tanzania are jointly hosting the following edition.

“Getting the opportunity to play in the African Cup of Nations and the World Cup brings experience and maturity to our team, while allowing us to integrate young talent,” said Put in a wide ranging interview he gave to Fifa.com.

The experienced 68-year-old, who has also coached the Gambia, Kenya, Guinea, Congo and Burkina Faso, taking the latter to the final of Afcon 2013 - where the Burkinabe narrowly lost to Nigeria, is employing a three-pronged approach to a wider puzzle.

Not afraid to dream

Actually, he is not even afraid of dreaming of a potential World Cup qualification, a feat he says - if it happened - would peak his career.

“It would be the highlight of my career," he said of potentially taking Uganda to the World Cup. "It would be a dream come true. It's the kind of thing that strikes a chord deep down inside me.”

The Belgian believes that it would especially “be fantastic because we're hosting the Caf Africa Cup of Nations with Tanzania and Kenya in 2027.

“So we're highly motivated and we're assembling a strong group for this event (Afcon 2027).”

Tough World Cup road

The 2026 World Cup finals tournament will feature at least nine African teams, and Uganda have to top their group which includes leaders Algeria, Mozambique, Botswana, Guinea and Somalia to be among them.

The nine are those that will top their respective groups, with a potential 10th that will have to undergo a myriad of additional and complicated qualification corners to make it.

Paul Put’s Uganda are currently level on six points apiece with Mozambique, Botswana and Guinea after four matchdays.

The Cranes lie fifth behind the above three due to an inferior goal difference. Algeria top on nine while winless Somalia are bottom with no points.

But despite his wildest dreams, Put is not lost on the difficulty of the situation.

“I'd say it's a fiercely competitive group (World Cup group),” he said, “it's starting to get difficult because every team plays at a high level and some play with a very similar style.

“As a result, it's hard to predict the outcome of our group. The suspense will build right up to the final day.

“However, we are still optimistic that we can take advantage of this situation and qualify for the World Cup.

“I remind my players that a national team is something special to keep them motivated. You're playing for your country, your family, your friends and your fans.”

But first - the small matter of South Africa and Congo Brazzaville is upon the Cranes, who have struggled to stick things together since Egypt 2019!

Afcon 2025 qualifiers

Group K fixtures

September

Sept 5: Congo vs South Sudan

Sept 6: South Africa vs Uganda

Sept 9: Uganda vs Congo

Sept 10: South Africa vs South Sudan

October

Oct 6: Uganda vs South Sudan

Oct 6: South Africa vs Congo

Oct 14: South Sudan vs Uganda

Oct 14: Congo vs South Africa

November

Nov 10: South Sudan vs Congo

Nov 10: Uganda vs South Africa

Nov 18: South Africa vs South Sudan

Nov 18: Congo vs Uganda