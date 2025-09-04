Put has his work clearly cut out against ruthless Mambas

When Mozambique’s Stanley Ratifo and Pedro Santos (brace) fired three past Uganda in Cairo last March - with Muhammad Shaban’s goal providing mere consolation - it became painfully clear that the Cranes were grappling with deeper issues than just form.

Fast forward to Friday’s crunch World Cup qualifier at Namboole, and Uganda finds itself in a precarious must-win situation against a team that has quietly morphed into Group G’s dark horse.



The stakes are crystal clear. Algeria sits atop Group G with 15 points. Mozambique is in hot pursuit with 12, while Uganda and Botswana are locked on nine apiece.

Guinea (seven points) and Somalia (one) round out the group. Only the group winner qualifies directly for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with a lifeline extended only to the four best runners-up. In short, there is no room for error - especially for Uganda.

Slippery Mambas



The visitors have been the group’s silent assassins. With four wins in six matches, Mozambique's form has been underpinned by discipline, clinical finishing, and tactical fluidity.

Despite the absence of long-time captain Elias Dominguez - dropped due to disciplinary issues - coach Chiquinho Conde remains bullish.

“For both matches (Uganda and Botswana), the national team has more than enough conditions to achieve something fantastic,” he asserted confidently.



And why wouldn’t he be optimistic? With Sporting’s Geny Catamo driving attacks and Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) offering steel and stability at the back, the Mambas are a side with balance, belief, and bite.

Perhaps most telling is their ability to start games with fire - 30 percent of their goals in this campaign have come in the opening 15 minutes. That early surge could unsettle Uganda, who have lately been slow starters under Paul Put.

Onyango's calming presence



Put has spoken openly about the weight on his shoulders. His 3-1 Cairo defeat still lingers, and the spotlight will be on his tactical response. That game saw misfiring goalkeeper Ismail Watenga pulled off for Nafian Alionzi in a damage-control move.

But now, with veteran custodian Denis Onyango back between the sticks, Put has at least one less fire to put out. Onyango's command of his area, composure under pressure, and distribution will be vital in settling Uganda's nerves and building from the back.



Still, Mozambique’s high-octane pressing and fluid counter-attacks mean Put’s defensive selections will be under the microscope.

He has promised to choose players based on form, not passport stamps. “I have to put pressure on the players to know that no one is secure in his position,” Put said. “I don’t care if you play here or abroad; the best players will play. That’s the only way to get the results we need.”



It is a bold stance and a necessary one. On paper, Uganda’s attacking outlets like Allan Okello, Travis Mutyaba and Rogers Mato can carve open many defences - but consistency has been their Achilles heel.