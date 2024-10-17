Put lavish praise thrills outstanding Lwanga

In a match that showcased the saying when the going gets tough, the tough get going, the hard-as-nails midfielder Taddeo Lwanga, currently plying his trade in Rwanda, dominated proceedings in the middle park against South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday.

His commanding presence not only provided the Cranes with forward movement and steel but also made a compelling case for his inclusion in the squad for the crucial Afcon qualifying match against South Africa on November 11 at Namboole.

In fact, Cranes coach Paul Put's praise for his outstanding performance underscored the pivotal role he could play in the upcoming clash.

"After the match, coach Put asked whether I was happy, and I replied 'yes.' Then he said, 'keep it up, I'm happy too,'" the APR midfielder revealed.

Man on mission

The midfielder, an electrical engineering graduate who had spent a year away from the Cranes, is still coming to terms with the overwhelming flood of congratulatory messages following his stellar performance in the Cranes' 2-1 victory over South Sudan.

His commanding display not only helped secure the win but also propelled the team to ten points in Group K, bringing them one step closer to their Morocco 2025 Afcon dream.

The recognition from fans and teammates alike speaks volumes about his impact on the pitch and the vital role he played in this significant triumph.

Despite his pivotal contribution to the victory, he remains uncertain about securing a spot in Put's squad to face the Bafana Bafana next month at Namboole.

However, Lwanga has pledged to replicate that same bullish fight , determined to prove his worth and solidify his place in the team - having dislodged SC Villa skipper Ronald Ssekiganda.

"I feel good and motivated because we won. The squad isn’t yet out; let’s wait for November.

"But in case I'm given a similar opportunity, I always do my best," he vowed.

Afcon fruits

Lwanga, in his early 30s, is a survivor of the last Cranes side to compete in the Afcon tournament in 2019 in Egypt, where he seized the opportunity to secure a professional stint with Egyptian side Tanta after his impressive performances with Sebastien Desabre's outfit.

With memories of that experience still fresh, he is eager to see what the Moroccan edition might bring if they manage to cross the finish line next month.

The prospect of returning to Afcon obviously excites him, as he knows firsthand the growth and opportunities that can arise from participating in such a prestigious tournament.

"The Afcon is the best tournament in Africa for showcasing yourself," he remarked.

Midfield chemistry

When asked about the instant chemistry he found with his midfield partners Khalid Aucho, Allan Okello, and later Travis Mutyaba, the combative midfielder, blessed with a natural leadership character, explained that it was simply a case of rolling back the years they had spent playing together before.