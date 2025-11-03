Put’s quiet continuity: Uganda Cranes shift gears for Afcon

There was a time, not too long ago, when Paul Put’s future as Uganda Cranes coach hung in the balance. His two-year contract had quietly run its course, and Fufa had offered little indication of what came next.

Yet, as Uganda count down to Afcon 2025, the Belgian’s voice now carries none of that uncertainty. Measured, assured, and forward-looking, Put’s recent public remarks reveal a coach deep in preparation, not negotiation.

The tone alone suggests that whatever boardroom details lingered have since been ironed out — allowing Uganda to refocus on the challenge that truly matters: performing in Morocco.

Uganda face a stern Group C test against Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania. Put’s tone is respectful but unflinching. “We will respect all of them, but we are not intimidated. We will give a good account of ourselves,” he told the Caf website.

Preparation is already structured with military precision: two friendlies in November, a closed training camp in Kampala in early December, and final tune-ups in Rabat before meeting Tunisia on December 23.

“Togetherness and discipline were among my top priorities from day one,” Put said. “For Afcon, I add a stronger will to win — that determination must outweigh the fear of losing.”

The Belgian has built a team that values both structure and identity. Veterans like Khalid Aucho are expected to anchor a squad blending homegrown hunger and diaspora quality — from Elio Capradossi and Jordan Obita to Toby Sibbick.

“Experience helps in high-pressure situations,” he noted, “but you need youth, energy, flair and tactical discipline too.”

Put’s message to Ugandans is simple: “We will fight for every ball, respect the jersey, and leave everything on the field. We may face stronger opponents, but we won’t back down.”

The 69-year-old’s confidence is grounded in results. In just two years, he has restored stability and purpose to a side once struggling for rhythm.

Uganda qualified for Afcon 2025 — their first appearance at the finals since 2019 — after a run defined by defensive discipline, resilience, and timely victories.

In World Cup qualifiers, the Cranes finished second behind Algeria in a tricky group that also included Mozambique, Guinea, Botswana and Somalia.

Over 25 matches, Put has registered 14 wins, three draws and eight losses — a 56 percent overall win rate, rising to 67 percent in competitive fixtures.



It’s a record that ranks him above both Sébastien Desabre and Milutin “Micho” Sredojević, whose tenures were also defined by transition.

If recent weeks have been about quiet continuity, the weeks ahead are about proof. The contract chatter may have faded, but the real conversation — about Uganda’s place among Africa’s elite — is just beginning.

Afcon 2025

Uganda’s Group C matches

Dec 23: Tunisia vs Uganda

Dec 27: Uganda vs Tanzania