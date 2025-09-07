Put's tactical masterclass spoke louder than words

When the dust settled on the soaked turf of Mandela National Stadium on Friday night, one thing was clear - Paul Put finally put his stamp on the Uganda Cranes.

The 4-0 demolition of Mozambique wasn’t just a scoreline; it was a statement, a chess master’s checkmate in the heart of Kampala.

For a coach who had been quietly questioned, even sidelined during Chan where his role was more supervisory, this was his moment under the lights - bold, deliberate, and tactically rich.



Back in March, Mozambique had danced rings around Uganda, claiming a 3-1 win in Cairo that exposed tactical naivety. But this time around, it was Put who pulled the strings, flipping the script with a second-half symphony that left the Mambas gasping for air.



The first bold call? Bench legendary custodian and former skipper Denis Onyango.

Many had anticipated the Mamelodi Sundowns veteran to return between the sticks, but Put stood by Jamal Salim Magoola, who repaid the faith with a composed clean sheet.

He didn’t have much to do, but his calming presence and distribution laid the foundation for building from the back - a Put philosophy finally in motion.



The second was trusting Steven Mukwala over debutant Uche Mubiru. Fans had waited months to see the big forward in Cranes colours, but Put opted for pace over power, and it paid off.

Mukwala was tireless, linking beautifully with Mato and Okello, dragging defenders wide, and even though he didn’t score, he played the striker's role to a tee.



Then came the masterstroke - Jordan Obita. Thrown into the deep end for his home debut, Obita slotted beside Elio Capradossi in a defensive marriage made in heaven.

The duo was water-tight, nullifying Mozambique’s forward line, and their chemistry was uncanny.

With Aziz Kayondo and Bwomono tucking in and bombing forward selectively, Uganda finally looked like a side with a system.

But the tactical shift that changed everything came at halftime.

Nearly flawless

Put resisted the temptation to throw on bodies. Instead, he instructed the team to keep pressing, keep believing - a directive that bore fruit immediately.

Okello’s 35-yard screamer in the 48th minute wasn’t just a goal - it was a spark. Suddenly, Mozambique crumbled.



With the Mambas scrambling, Put unleashed Mato, whose double salvo on the break turned the match into a rout.

The third came from a classic counter-press situation - Mukwala and Okello combined, Mato applied the coup de grâce.

Uganda were playing with rhythm, identity, and bite. This was not accidental football.

This was designed. Capradossi's late header from Okello’s corner was icing on an already rich cake - a goal that screamed of hours on the training ground.

Set-piece rehearsals, movement drills, pressing triggers - it all came together. And as the final whistle blew, Belgian Put stood tall.

No gestures, no theatrics. Just a nod to his staff and a quiet satisfaction that his blueprint had finally clicked.



With his contract review looming in November, this performance couldn’t have come at a better time.

From tactical redemption to selection bravery, Put reminded everyone that his vision for Uganda wasn’t smoke and mirrors - it was just taking shape.



For the first time in years, the Cranes looked like a team with a style - Uganda didn’t just win, they out-thought, out-fought, and outclassed.



Now, the doubters must rethink. Put didn’t just win a game. He may have just claimed ownership of Uganda’s footballing identity.



