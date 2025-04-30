Quality fetes regional champions

Jubilant scenes unfolded at Quality High School Buwundo as the institution celebrated a historic triumph: their U-20 football team's victory in the Greater Mukono Schools football.

In a region long dominated by footballing giants from Mukono and Kayunga, Quality has etched its name in the history books, becoming the first school from Buikwe to clinch the coveted title. Buvuma District, the fourth entity in the Greater Mukono region, has yet to field a team in the championship, which serves as a crucial platform for budding young football talents.

The celebrations at the school were electric as the victorious team was feted in a special ceremony. School Director Ivan Nsera, beaming with pride, personally handed each player a cash bonus as a token of appreciation for their achievement. This gesture also served as a morale booster ahead of their participation in the national championships slated to take place in Ngora District from May 5th to 15th.

"Today we celebrate a landmark achievement for our team. Conquering the Greater Mukono region as the first school from Buikwe is incredibly special. This bonus expresses our sincere gratitude and we entrust our hopes to you as you head to Ngora. We'll be cheering you on every step of the way," Nsera conveyed.

Quality HS, in only their second appearance in the highly competitive schools tournament, displayed exceptional determination throughout the campaign. Their journey culminated in a stunning 1-0 victory against the reigning national champions, St Julian High School Seeta, in an exciting final at St Mathias Kalemba in Nazigo.

Quality HS directors pose with their national team players goalkeeper Masabo and midfielder Joseph Langol.

Even with a goalkeeping crisis – first choice Calton Muwonge getting injured during the tournament and Muhamad Masabo on duty in Morocco – the team's defense stood tall, conceding zero goals en route to victory.

Reflecting on the team's journey, Head Coach Peter Sserumaga acknowledged their past struggles.

"Last year in Masaka, we didn't manage to progress beyond the group stages. But this year, our immediate goal in Ngora is to break that barrier and reach the knockout stages," he said.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the school also recognised two of their standout players: goalkeeper Masabo and midfielder Joseph Langol who were integral members of the history-making U17 national team that achieved the unprecedented feat of reaching the finals of the U17 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in Qatar from October 16th to November 3rd, 2025.

Team: Calton Muwonge, Muhammad Masabo, Kennedy Lukwago, Enock Mwesigwa, Godfrey Okello, Kennedy Asindu, Abbey Kakooza, Emmanuel Ocen, Hirodi Koma Lazze, Marvin Rwothomio, Shafik Kittengo, Opio, John Baptist, Radick Lubangakene, Abdul Shakur Sseguya, Abdul Rahman Kungu, Stephen Wanok, Brian Oyirwoth, Simon Wokorach, Zubair Bazibu, Jovan Mark Waguti, Joseph Langol, Kavuma Denis, Patrick Kalema, Herbert Kabi and Anthony Luyombya.

CEO - Ashirafu Munyaga

Head Coach - Peter Sserumaga

Asst - John Mugabula

Goalkeeper coach - Emmanuel Kagolola