Quality, Mukono ‘Queens’ triumph as Kings lose knight

The reign has ended, and a new era begins in Greater Mukono with Quality High School Buwundo from Buikwe District taking the zonal title.

Quality HS mirrored last year's finals in Buikwe, securing a 1-0 victory over St Julian in a revenge match.

Hirodi Koma Lazze's second-minute strike, capitalising on St Julian's defensive woes, proved to be the difference.

Despite Marvin Rwothomio's penalty miss for Quality shortly after, their goalkeeper Calton Muwonge stood firm against a persistent St Julian attack, spearheaded by the threats of Dissan Mwebe and Ryan Giggs Osinya on the left, ensuring the single goal was enough for the win.

The zonal trophy represents a breakthrough for the Buikwe-based school, showcasing their growing strength as they steadily challenge the dominance of Mukono and Kayunga's established teams.

Their sports program benefits from a strong pipeline originating at the feeder Save African Child Uganda (SACU) Primary School. Coach Peter Sserumaga also integrates players from his Volf Soccer Academy and talent scout Ashiraf Munyaga expands their roster with promising recruits from Lugazi area.

"We started our preparations early. But I would like to thank my players who played gallantly with great determination," Sserumaga said.

Mukono Zone will send Quality HS, St Julian, Namagabi and Mehta to the national finals in Ngora. The USSSA National Finals in Ngora are scheduled to take place from May 4-14, 2025 at Ngora High School.

This comes after a surprising twist saw both pre-tournament favourites, Mukono Kings and Latifah Mixed, crash out of contention.

Mukono Kings' campaign ended prematurely in the group stages due to the ineligibility of their captain, Sudik Bulima. The absence of the Kings then put the spotlight on Latifah Mixed but they were themselves eliminated in a dramatic quarter-final clash, falling to Namagabi SS 5-3 on penalties after a goalless draw.

‘Queens’ on top

Mukono Kings ladies team delivered on expectations, convincingly winning the zonal title.

Their semifinal against Latifah Mixed was a dramatic affair, decided 5-4 on penalties after a controversial re-taken kick that the 'Queens' converted after an initial miss.

The final against a determined Lugazi Homestone was a tightly contested battle.

Nabillah put Mukono Kings ahead with a penalty, but Victoria Nabbosa responded quickly for Homestone, sending the game to penalties. In the shootout, misses from Homestone's key player Ritah Kadondi and Nabbosa handed the zonal trophy to Mukono Kings.

USSSA Mukono Zone

Boys: St Julian 0-1 Quality