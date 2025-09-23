Queen Cranes advance to penultimate qualification round

Peace Muduwa and Agnes Nabukenya scored in the first half as Uganda beat Namibia 2-0 in the second leg of their second round Fifa U-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers encounter on Monday at Fufa Stadium Kadiba.

Uganda won the home leg at the same stadium 3-0 on Friday. But the home advantage continued as Namibia wanted to cut costs and also have no certified stadium at home, so they elected to have the second leg here.

Coach Sheryl Botes promised changes and she made three to the team that won on Friday. Fullbacks Mariam Namataka of Amus College and Martha Babirye of El Cambio Academy made way for Sumaya Akanya of St. Mary Magdaline and Hasifah Patricia Namboozo of Makerere University

Kampala Queens winger Muduwa, who came on as a halftime substitute to score the opener on Friday, started ahead of Amus' Dorine Aujat on the left flank. Namibia also made just one change with Jullita Berndt starting ahead of Joy Sweetness Goses.

Uganda were more organized than on Monday when everyone was trying to score. Muduwa still got Uganda's first goal in the 32nd minute on Monday.

Eight minutes later, Kawempe Muslim talisman Nabukenya, who had to do with a slightly deeper role than usual got the second.

With the tie more than secure, Botes made four changes at halftime. Amus duo Angella Adeke and Zabinah Nambozo came on for St. Noa Girls' goalkeeper Lillian Nakirya and midfielder Imelda Kasemire. The Kawempe duo of Monica Nanono and Esther Nangendo also came on for Muduwa and St. Noa's attacking midfielder Patricia Nayiga.

Uganda remained dominant even though the intensity was not as high as it was in the first half. Midway through the second half, She Corporate forward Mary Kantono replaced St. Noa forward Sylvia Kabene while for Namibia, Ndahafa Haitengi made way for Sheida Delany Job.

Fifa U-20 Women World Cup

Caf Qualifiers - Second Round

First Leg: Uganda 3-0 Namibia

Second Leg: Namibia 0-2 Uganda