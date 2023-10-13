Queen Cranes blow away Mozambique

Uganda beat Mozambique 2-0 on a sunny Friday at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru to progress to the third round of the Fifa U-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers.

The meeting was their second in the second round of the qualifiers and Uganda came with a 6-0 advantage.

First half goals from Phionah Nabulime and Agnes Nabukenya appeared to show that Uganda, backed by a sizeable crowd, had opened the floodgates but the visitors defended resolutely in the second half to limit the damage.

"When I lost 6-0 today, I will try to be better when I play the same opponent next time," Uganda's coach Ayub Khalifa, said in the post match press conference.

"I guess Mozambique did their home work and made improvements. We are happy with the win and look forward to the next round," he added.

Nabulime met with Kunihira's cross in the sixth minute then the latter also teed up Nabukenya in the 20th minute to shoot at the top of the box for the second.

Captain Hadijah Nandago had chances blocked and fluffed others on a day she "badly" wanted to increase her tally.

"Yes, I wanted to score twice today because I also got two goals away in Mozambique. But unfortunately, it was not meant to be. Next time better," the versatile player, who was fielded as a centre forward in this round said.

Mozambique's captain Suzana Jorge Tiago said they were "happy" with their performance on the day.