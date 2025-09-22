Queen Cranes continue search for perfection

There are no guarantees in football. Uganda's Queen Cranes found that out in the first half of their 3-0 win over Namibia in the first leg of the school round of their Fifa U-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers at Fufa Stadium Kadiba on Friday.

Uganda had by far the better and stronger talents on pitch. But the attack was collectively less coordinated than Namibia's defence in the first half.

"With women's football it is always tough and we had players that have also played for the senior team (Crested Cranes) that were nervous today," Uganda's coach Sheryl Botes said as she put the disjointed first half performance down to nerves rather than glory hunting from players, who are accustomed to playing lead roles for their clubs like Sylvia Kabene and Patricia Nayiga at St. Noa Girls, Agnes Nabukenya at Kawempe Muslim, and Sumaya Nalumu at St. Noa's school team and at Uganda Martyrs Rubaga before she switched to Kampala Queens.

"We had seven new players that had never pulled on a national team jersey. But we also put a lot of planning into this game and explained the roles of each player. However, that is what pressure does to you, but the more matches we play, the more we will play as a unit," Botes added.

Even in the second half, Namibia put up a fight. Sylivia scored early from Namibian goalkeeper Sylvia Tunga Ndiweteko's error and the other two goals from Barbara Anomo and Mary Kantono came late in the 82nd minute and stoppage time respectively.

"We knew how Namibia wanted to play. They were in a low block and gave no space between the defence and keeper so in the second half we tried to move the ball wide to stretch them.

"You know Sylivia is a runner but there was no space with that low block," Botes further explained the struggles of the day.

In between Uganda's first two goals, Queen Cranes keeper Lillian Nakirya had her own moment of reflection when Namibian defender Unondjamo Kaetjavi kicked the ball long from the centre circle.

The ball struck the crossbar and appears to have rolled in before Nakirya pulled it to 'safety'. Referee Rachel Nzigire from Democratic Republic of Congo cancelled the goal after consulting her compatriot Carine Yidi Puazi, who was in good position if you watch television replays.

"I am not satisfied with how she (Nzigire) disallowed that goal. Other than that, we did okay and had some individual mistakes that cost us the game. If the referees are better, this is a result we can overturn on Monday," Namibia coach Lukas Hashiti, said, in a more defiant than realistic tone.

Expect changes

Botes had expected to win by a wider margin so "we can field a completely different team for the second leg."

"We have many players like Esther Nangendo, who we already know what they can do.

"I am proud of how players like Imelda (Kasemire who started alongside Nabukenya in midfield) and Dorcus (Kisakye who replaced Nayiga in the second half) have improved in such a short time, because we dropped them from some previous camps. Sumaya (Nalumu) could have chosen to go with Kampala Queens (to the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers held earlier in the month in Nairobi) but stayed with us.

"We want to test more players. Dorcus is intelligent with the ball, combines well with the two sixes and the striker but every player processes pressure differently and Patricia showed more maturity in the days leading to the match," Botes said.

With the second leg due today at the same venue, Botes could yet ring some changes. Just like with the U-17s earlier in the year, Namibia elected to host their home leg of this qualifier here as a cost-cutting initiative.

Fifa U-20 Women World Cup

Caf Qualifiers - Second Round

First Leg: Uganda 3-0 Namibia

Monday at Fufa Stadium Kadiba, 4pm

Second Leg: Namibia vs. Uganda