Queen Cranes find advantage over resilient Namibia

Uganda needed the perfect second half to beat Namibia 3-0 in the first leg of the second round of the 2026 Fifa U-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers held at Fufa Stadium Kadiba on Friday.

Namibia defended deep to nullify Uganda in the first half. But the Queen Cranes did not help themselves as most of their forward thinking players tried to be 'the heroine of the day.'

With better combinations, they could perhaps have broken down Namibia better but striker Sylivia Kabene over ran with the ball even when a cross or pass to teammates could have probed Namibia.

Agnes Nabukenya - who was deployed in a deeper role still wanted the goals and shot from distance while attacking midfielder Patricia Nayiga preferred to get on the end of things rather than create. Winger Sumaya Nalumu was isolated on the left and came to life late in the first half after switching sides with an even quieter Dorine Aujat.

At the start of the second half, coach Sheryl Botes brought on Peace Muduwa for Aujat. Muduwa's first action in the 47th minute was to cross the ball from the left to Kabene. The diminutive forward, got bigger with her trademark chest control and toe-poked a tame shot goalwards.

Namibia keeper and her namesake Sylvia Tunga Ndiweteko made a mess of it and it slipped through her feet for Uganda's opener.

Ugandan keeper Lillian Nakirya had her own moment of reflection when Namibian defender Unondjamo Kaetjavi kicked the ball long from the centre circle. The ball struck the crossbar and appears to have rolled in before Nakirya pulled it to 'safety'.

Instead of negating any doubts by bundling the ball over the line, Namibian forwards Charlotte Martha Ritcher and Ontheedite Tokwane chose to run to the referee Rachel Nzigire from Democratic Republic of Congo to tell her the ball had gone over the line.

After consulting her compatriot Carine Yidi Puazi, who was in good position if you watch television replays, Nzigire cancelled the goal.

Stretching Namibia

Uganda tried to stretch Namibia's defence with more wing play but the midfielders were biased towards pushing the ball to the left side.

In the 63rd minute, Kabene forced a save from Ndiweteko but from the resulting corner delivered by Nalumu, Ugandan defender Barbara Anomo, who attacked the ball from an offside position, clashed with the Namibian keeper and injured her in the process. Hilde Tjiueza replaced Ndiweteko after seven minutes of treatment.

Eventually, Uganda's wing play amounted to more with a switch to the right in the 82nd minute. Nalumu crossed for overlapping centreback Barbara Anomo to head in the second.

The third came from Nabukenya trying to get on the scoresheet. Her shot from distance was parried to the side by Tjiueza but Uganda's stoppage time substitute Mary Kantono, who replaced Kabene, got to the loose ball first and hit it goalwards from a narrow angle.

The rebound was helped over the line by Kaetjavi for Uganda to run away 3-0 winners.

Fifa U-20 Women World Cup

Caf Qualifiers - Second Round

First Leg: Uganda 3-0 Namibia