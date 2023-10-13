Queen Cranes maintain focus

Uganda's U-20 team national women's team have been urged to show discipline throughout their World Cup qualification campaign.

The Queen Cranes lead Mozambique 6-0 on aggregate in the second round of the continental qualifiers that will see four African teams make the finals in Colombia next year.

"We have urged the team to forget about the previous result and maintain focus ahead of the second leg," coach Ayub Khalifa, flanked by his captain Hadijah Nandago said in the pre-match press conference held at the venue of the second leg - Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru, on Thursday.

"We want to start managing our success. It is possible for a team to ease off and get complacent when they have such an advantage but discipline is everything," Khalifa, who expects Mozambique to try and enhance their reputation, said.

"We know that Mozambique will be better than in the first leg and will definitely make changes to their team. But that should not worry us," Khalifa added.

Khalifa is also expected to make some changes to see the qualities of the other members of his squad.

"We will also make one or two changes but that is not to undermine the opponent but to see what value others bring to the squad," Khalifa explained.