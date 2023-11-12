Queen Cranes still in it

Senegal beat Uganda 1-0 at Stade Lat-Dior in Thies to take advantage in the third round of the Fifa U-20 World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.

Aissatou Chris Ba looped one home past Ugandan goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu in the 44th minute then Senegal returned in the second half to soak pressure.

"The girls played a good game but we just did not the find the goals needed to win," coach Ayub Khalifa, said.

"I believe this is a situation we can rectify when we host the second leg. We still have the belief," he added.

Khalifa made some small changes to the team that ousted Mozambique.

Kevin Nakacwa replaced midfield enforcer Phionah Nabulime, who is sitting her final secondary school examinations. Harimah Kanyago started in the left back position for Faridah Namirimu while Patience Nabulobi was replaced in the heart of defence by Patricia Nakato Nakyanzi.

In possession, there was largely little to show that Uganda missed Nabulime but her new-found form for goals before she broke off for exams was missed.

Later in the second half, Khalifa tried to change strategy by pulling Hadijah Nandago from striking to midfield and introducing Shamusa Najjuma upfront but the goals did not come.