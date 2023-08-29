Quick starts helped Ngonge raze Mobogo for Bika Shield

The 2023 Airtel – Bika tournament reached its climax at Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, with Ngonge Clan emerging as the champions.

Ngonge claimed the title by securing victory over three-time winners Mbogo with a 2-0 win in the final attended by His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda, and other royals, among others. In the netball final, Ngeye triumphed over star-studded Nyonyi by a narrow margin of 37-36, securing their second consecutive trophy. She Cranes' Rachel Nanyonga of Nyonyi was named MVP. Ngeye had won last year's title by defeating Mmamba with a close score of 37-35.

Ngonge Clan secured their championship with two first-half goals, as Ronald Ssekiganda and Richard Ssonko found the net.

The momentous victory marked Ngonge's first-ever Bika triumph since the inception of the tournament back in 1950, drawing the applause of hundreds of enthusiastic spectators.

The Bika tournament, deeply rooted in grassroots sports, unites 56 clans that form the intricate totems of Buganda.

Ngonge Clan, characterised by the Otter as their totem, stands among the indigenous clans; Ffumbe, Lugave, Njaza, and Nnyonyi. Despite their history, victory in sports had remained elusive until this triumphant moment.

Ali Balunywa, Airtel Uganda's Sales and Distribution Director, expressed his awe at the incredible talent in the tournament.

“Sports like football and netball are steadily growing in Uganda and I am impressed that talent is scouted from tournaments like Bika and Masaza Cup to represent the country in other tournaments at a national and regional level,” Balunywa said.

He noted the growing stature of sports like football and netball in Uganda, highlighting the pivotal role of platforms like Bika and Masaza Cup in unearthing talent for representation at both national and regional levels.

While the Bika tournament continues to evolve and expand, it remains overshadowed by the prestigious Masaza Cup, another sporting event sponsored by Airtel Uganda.

This year, notable strides were taken as Airtel reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Bika tournament.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga extended his congratulations to the victorious Ngonge Clan and extended his appreciation to all participating clans.

