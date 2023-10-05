Rampant Cops hit Ndejje to go top

Police put up their best performance of the 2023/24 betPawa Big League with a 3-1 victory over Ndejje University at Kavumba on Thursday.

The Cops were rampant and evidently, the best side throughout the game as they grabbed the lead early in the sixth minute through James Obedi.

The striker got at the end of a great move by Duncan Sseninde who set up Raymond Onyai for the cross that Obedi connected in.

Ndejje University student Isaac Ogwang opened up his season’s account against his schoolmates as he doubled the lead for Police in the 63rd minute.

Enock Omatiira sent the Cops into panic mode with a stunner that reduced the deficit to half with less than ten minutes to go.

Ndejje’s hopes to scrap something from the game were dashed by Emmanuel Mugume’s goal deep in the additional minutes.

“We stuck to the plan and managed to get the three points but the unfortunate bit is that we conceded a goal,” Simon Mugerwa, Police’s head coach, shared his thoughts after the game.

Police are entitled to a team bonus of shs1m for every match in which they keep a clean sheet.

Ndejje’s long-serving coach Raymond Komakech blamed the team’s lack of proper preseason training for the poor start.

“I’m not scared because other people are in competition but we are still in preseason [mode] because we started late but the team is improving in each game,” Komakech said.