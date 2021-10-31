Ramsdale heroics give Arsenal win at Leicester

Arsenal's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves a free kick taken by Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Arsenal at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on October 30, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

A goalkeeping masterclass from Aaron Ramsdale helped Arsenal to a 2-0 Premier League win at Leicester on Saturday as the in-form Gunners climbed to the cusp of the top four.
Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe gave the visitors a comfortable first-half lead but only Ramsdale's heroics denied the Foxes a sniff of a comeback at the King Power Stadium.

