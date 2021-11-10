Rashford vows to fight for 'special generation' after royal honour

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford poses with his medal after being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Vulnerable Children in the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on November 9, 2021.PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Rashford, 24, was recognised for his high-profile campaign to ensure children from under-privileged backgrounds did not go hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on Tuesday pledged to pursue his campaign to help disadvantaged children after he was presented with an honour by Prince William.

