Ratings: A day off for Mudekereza

Alfred Mudekereza 1/10

There are bad days at the office. Then, there are days when your presence in the office isn’t felt, at all. It’s been six months since Mudekereza joined Vipers. Friday night was a write off. Yes, he made three saves.

Ashraf Mandela 3/10

One of the best attacking fullbacks in the Uganda. There was no chance of him getting forward. By the time, he was hauled off at halftime, even his defensive abilities evaporated.

Disan Galiwango 3/10

Lost his man for the cut-back that led to Raja Casablaca’s third.

Murushid Jjuko 4/10

The Prince’s job is sniff danger and point guide his colleagues on where to cover. With the number of times the team lost shape defensively, where was he?

Hillary Mukundane 3/10

The man-marker in a central defence of two. Beaten all day and night.

Siraje Sentamu 3/10

Siraje always goes to the pitch with a simple task – stop the opposing team’s most creative players and support the fullbacks.

Karim Watambala 3/10

Watambala got a yellow card at the stroke of halftime for a foul. That emphasized his struggle.

Bright Anukani 3/10

Signed to offer the creative spark for Vipers, Anukani has to be more brave. This time, there was no possession to start with.

Martin Kizza 4/10

Kizza loves to have the ball at his feet. The few times he got it, he tried to dribble or run then gave it away. A familiar pattern. Ended up at right wing back.

Abdul Lumala 2/10

When is the venom in Lumala who excited many at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations?

Milton Karisa 4/10

You can never fault captain Karisa for effort. A willing runner who even had the audacity to push the ball on to a defender’s hand and ask for a penalty.

Substitutes

Yunus Sentamu for Lumala 2/10

Coach Beto Bianchi must be happy to see Sentamu run again for 45 minutes unhindered.

Omajondo Osomba for Mandela 3/10

With the midfield beiong overrun, Congolese Osomba came on to offer stability and a measure of control. Instead, giving away the little possession was the theme of his minutes.

Desire Tety for Watamala 2/10

There was nothing for Ivorian striker Tety to feed off in his second game since joining the club.

Ibrahim Orit for Siraje Sentamu (N/A)

Another player who needs minutes and luck to get fit again.

Livingstone Mulondo for Anukani 2/10

Coming on after 80 minutes, there was time for Mulondo to get booked.

Coach Beto Bianchi 3/10