Rays of Grace in revenge mission with eyes on third title

Rays Of Grace have a chance to exert revenge on St. Mary’s Rubaga and extend their record of winning the Fufa Odilo Primary Schools Championship when they face off on Thursday morning at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

The two schools booked a ticket to the final following their narrow wins in the semifinals, which were played at the same venue on Wednesday morning.

Rays Of Grace had started the tournament poorly with a 5-1 humiliation at the hands of St. Mary’s but recovered to stroll to the final with three wins.

Hamis Naluapa’s lone strike sealed their semifinal win against St. Catherine from Hoima City.

“We started slow but picked lessons from our mistakes and have been improving,” Samuel Mugabi, the head coach Rays Of Grace, said after the win.

“The final will be tricky but we have played it before and hope to win it,” he added.

In the other semifinal, Ian Okia and Junior Nsubuga scored in either half as St. Mary’s edged Oasis from Arua 2-1. Rashid Amir scored the consolation for the Arua school.

“We beat them in the first game but this is a final where everyone is prepared. We have some injuries in our camp but we shall be ready to play them,” St. Mary’s coach Sam Lwanga said ahead of today’s final.

In other classification games played, Vision For Children from Soroti beat Source Of Hope 3-1as Green Valley from Sheema edged Agago District’s Paorinher. The winners of those classifications will battle for fourth and fifth while the losing semifinalists face off for bronze.

The winner of the 2024 Odilo games will represent Uganda in the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association games next year. Soroti’s Aterai Primary School won the girls’ version last week.

2024 FUFA ODILO PRIMARY SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Results

Oasis 1-2 St Mary’s

Rays of Grace 1-0 ST Catherine

Classification results

Vision for Children 3-1 Source of Hope

Green Valley 2-0 Paorihner

Thursday fixtures

Third-place match: Oasis vs. St. Catherine Siena, 9am