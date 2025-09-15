Real Madrid begin Champions League bid with Mbappe under the spotlight

Real Madrid begin their bid for a record-extending 16th European Cup on Tuesday at home to Olympique de Marseille with coach Xabi Alonso insisting Kylian Mbappe is not impatient to win the trophy and is valued as one of the leaders in the team.

The 26-year-old striker, who helped France lift the 2018 World Cup and reach the 2022 final, has won seven Ligue 1 titles and multiple individual accolades but is still chasing an elusive Champions League crown.

Mbappe moved to Madrid from Paris St Germain last year and saw his former club finally claim their first European Cup while Real fell short in their Champions League title defence after being knocked out in the quarter-finals by Arsenal.

"Kylian is part of the journey, but I don't see him as impatient. Today we talked about what the Champions League means, but we didn't talk about May (when PSG won), we talked about today," Alonso told reporters on Monday.

"We see a project that's just beginning. One of the objectives is to win the Champions League sooner rather than later."

Asked if Mbappe was a leader within the group, Alonso said, "Without a doubt. Because of his personality, his experience ... He's one of them. When that group comes together, you know who you have to follow. Kylian is one of them.

"Kylian really likes to understand things, the game. Then he brings that individual quality. But it's not just Kylian, Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo -- we need that collective quality for them to achieve those special things."

Mbappe has scored four goals in four LaLiga games this season, while midfielder Jude Bellingham, who missed Real's four-match winning start to the season in LaLiga with a shoulder injury, has been named in the squad to face Marseille.

Marseille arrive in Madrid with two wins and two defeats from their opening Ligue 1 fixtures. They have looked solid at home but lost both of their away games, scoring nine goals in their four games while conceding four.

Real lost 1-0 at Ligue 1 side Lille last season in their second match of the league phase, during which they suffered three defeats that left them outside the top eight, forcing the holders into the playoffs to reach the knockout rounds.

"Marseille is a big Ligue 1 team," Real's French defender Aurelien Tchouameni said. "I expect a difficult match, in the Champions League, as with great teams.