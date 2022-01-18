Real Madrid legend and 6-time European Cup winner Gento dies at 88

In this file photo taken on August 28, 2014 Spain's retired player Francisco Gento arrives on stage to take part in the draw for the 2014/2015 European Champions League group stages. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gento played on the left wing in a formidable attacking line-up with some of the greatest names of the era, including Alfredo di Stefano, Raymond Kopa and Ferenc Puskas.

Paco Gento, the only footballer to win six European Cups, has died aged 88, his former club Real Madrid announced on Tuesday.

