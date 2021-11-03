Real Star Sendyowa desires for more glory after home triumph

Month’s Finest. Some of the Real Stars Award winners for October; rugger Aredo (L), Sendyowa and cricketer Murungi pose with their accolades at Route 256 Restaurant Lugogo yesterday. Photo / GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Gratitude Shown. Uganda Sports Press Association president Patrick Kanyomozi, who presided as guest of honour thanked Real Stars Awards organisers saying that they will support such innovations.

During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, most children were involved in household chores and reading. Yet it is this time that lured hordes of children like upcoming tennis star Abdul Latif Ssendyowa into sports.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.