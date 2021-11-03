Real Star Sendyowa desires for more glory after home triumph

During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, most children were involved in household chores and reading. Yet it is this time that lured hordes of children like upcoming tennis star Abdul Latif Ssendyowa into sports.

“At home, I would get bored like many children my age. It was at this time I realised that playing really helped. I talked to mum to allow me to join other children to play tennis,” Sendyowa, who won the Fortebet Real Stars tennis accolade for October said in an interview at Route 256 Restaurant Kampala yesterday.

Sendyowa, a primary five pupil at Nobles Junior School Naguru, was a member of the Uganda Boys 12 & under Team crowned Champions of the fifth Edition of the East Africa Junior Team Championships in Lugogo.

His partners on court were Tony Blair Owekinimungu and Ambrose Byaruhanga. The girls’ trio of Claire Nalubuula, Stacy Namirembe and Hilder Afwoyoroth finished third in their category.

The 12-year-old Sendyowa turned to tennis during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year after seeing his friends enjoy the sport.

He enrolled at Tennis For All academy which offers regular free tennis training, monthly tournaments and camps to children from the slums at the East Kololo Primary School courts. Just one year in the game yet his performance is amazing, according to the coaches.

Edward Odockcen says that he is physically strong with the ability to wear down opponents. “His forehand is very strong,” Odockcen says. He explains that there is not a big difference among the young crop of players because even his teammates Tony Blair and Byaruhanga are also a year in the game.

Tennis activities have for some time been a stop and go motion which has given rise to several academies including Tennis For All, Let’s Play Tennis Uganda and Serving Hope, among others. As a result, children compete in monthly tournaments which have helped them to be ready for international events.

Veteran coach John Oduke, who handled the boys’ team at the ITF tournament is hopeful of the future.

“This group is very eager to learn. It is always nice to have a new team. They are the new generation taking up tennis very seriously. We are focusing on them and we will put them in our seasonal training to improve their skill and talent,” Oduke says.

In December, they will take part in the Africa Junior Championships in Tunisia.

“In Tunisia, we are not going to only gain experience, we want them to play and see how competitive their agemates are,” Oduke says.

Winning everywhere

In a packed event that saw five other winners walk away with plaques and cash prizes, winners voiced astounding stories for the podium finish.

“I am really honoured. It is very beautiful to be awarded again,” Irene Nakalembe said in a phone interview. Betway Kobs’ Joseph Aredo, who won the 2021 Dar es Salaam Open. She staved off Peace Kabasweka, who was runners-up at the event and Deo Akope who was top of the field at the 2021 Nyali Golf series.

Other winners were Joseph Aredo who was inspirational in Betway Kobs’ success at the Guinness national series held at Legends (Kampala), Gulu, and Soroti during the month.

Aredo said the victory was for the team as each member was hungry for success.

Uganda Cranes forward Fahad Bayo was also rewarded for his two goals against Rwanda which lifted Uganda into the second place of the World Cup qualifying two points behind Mali.