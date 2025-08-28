Reborn Jogoos, relentless URA draw first blood

SC Villa and URA made strong statements in their respective FUFA Super 8 first leg ties, edging KCCA and Kitara 2-1 in back-to-back fixtures at Lugogo on Wednesday.

The victories not only gave the duo an advantage ahead of the return legs in September but also highlighted visible signs of reform under their current coaches.



At the heart of SC Villa’s victory was the tactical maturity instilled by Serbian coach Zeljko Kovacevic, who masterminded a composed performance against KCCA without relying on his returning Chan stars Reagan Mpande, Patrick Kakande, and Arnold Odong.

Villa's 2-1 win was carved through discipline, pressing, and swift counter-attacks — a blueprint Kovacevic has clearly begun to engrain in the Jogoos.



The opener came in the 35th minute when Peter Magambo’s misjudged control at the edge of the box was punished. Hassan Mubiru seized the loose ball and his dangerous low cross was inadvertently turned into his own net by the recovering Magambo at the near post.

The second goal came via substitute Andrew Otim, who had just entered the fray in the 75th minute. He timed his run well and converted clinically seven minutes later, doubling Villa’s lead.



KCCA pulled one back late through Sammy Ssebaduka, but co-coaches Brian Ssenyondo and Jackson Magera — overseeing their first competitive match together — have heavy work to do.

Despite playing several Chan returnees including Joel Sserunjogi, Emmanuel Anyama, Garvin Kizito, Herbert Achai, and new signing Ivan Ahimbisibwe, KCCA looked disjointed and lacked both synergy and fighting spirit.

The Lugogo-based side will need significant improvement if they are to overturn the 2-1 deficit when the sides meet again at the same venue on September 10.

Earlier in the day, URA edged Kitara 2-1 in a tightly contested tie. Alex Isabirye’s men took the lead in the 31st minute through a diving header by Joseph Ssemujju, but Kitara — coached by George Lutalo — fought back after the break.

Doca Mweru pounced on a rebound in the 66th minute to equalise, punishing URA’s failure to clear a John Byaruhanga delivery.



Just as the game seemed to be drifting toward a draw, Nicholas Kabonge stepped up with a stylish late finish to seal victory for the Tax Collectors. The narrow result leaves the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg on September 9.

Fufa Super Eight

Wednesday results

URA 2-1 Kitara

KCCA 1-2 SC Villa

Return leg, September 10

Kitara vs. URA, 4pm MTN Omondi-Lugogo