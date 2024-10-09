Reborn Okello says worst is behind him

This time last year Allan Okello was not that certain about his career, but had - at least - been given a lifeline by Vipers SC when they signed him on transfer deadline day despite carrying a troublesome knee.

Okello’s knee issue had first been discovered when he was summoned to the Uganda Cranes camp as the team prepared for an Afcon qualifier against Tanzania, which was played in Egypt in March, 2023.

His club, then, Algeria’s Paradou, did scans on him with results showing Okello’s Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and meniscus - which are much tougher to deal with - were ‘okay’, but had some wounds in the cartilage.

Hardly any club was willing to take the risk, but Vipers and their president, Lawrence Mulindwa, took the gamble and handed him a three-year contract, and treated him.

Rebirth

A year on and Okello has shown what he is capable of in Vipers colours. He has also made a successful return to Uganda Cranes set-up, putting in some of the best displays as the national team kicked off Afcon 2025 qualifiers.

Having made a promising cameo in the 2-2 draw with South Africa last month, and brilliantly curled the ball with the outside of his left boot for Jude Ssemugabi to make it 2-0 against Congo, Okello seems to be enjoying his football again.

“Glory be to God,” he paid his gratitude, “I really would love to thank the national team coach for believing in me, and for me, as a player, it’s really an honour to represent my country in the best possible way.”

Uganda lead Group K of the 2025 Afcon qualifiers on four points from two matches, with South Africa second because of an inferior goal difference. Congo have three points, and South Sudan zero.

Ready whenever called on

It is now up to Cranes coach Paul Put whether to start Okello against South Sudan, who Uganda face again four days later in Juba, at Namboole this Friday or get him on off the bench, again.

But one thing for sure is the Belgian can count on the 24-year-old former KCCA player for any role he deems fit for him. And Okello is ready.

“⁠On my end, I’m always ready when called upon,” he said, “I think it's really going to be a tight game but with the 12th player behind us, I believe as players we are really ready to give our very best and make the country proud.

“⁠I believe if we get the rhythm right as a team, we will get there. Just a matter of time, we’ll be fine.”

Touch journey back

Okello recollected the tough terrain of his return from fear, uncertainty and anxiety, crediting his family, management, teammates and coaches for helping him during the recovery.

“The message was always not to put any pressure on myself during the recovery because I felt so terrible I would take a lot of time being out of action,” said the soft-spoken Okello.

“But the doctors really gave me confidence that the treatment would work and now I’m happy I get to play again and all the glory to God for all that.

“I also would really love to thank our club president Dr Lawrence Mulindwa for believing and signing me for Vipers when I was in such a critical condition, and yet he was willing to treat me no matter how long it took.

“And finally, I would like to thank Vipers fans, who have been very patient with me, and showed me a lot of love and support from day one.”

Landing endorsement deal

Things are just not shaping out well for Okello on the field of play alone. The fruits are also being seen off the pitch.

The forward - at the weekend - penned a one-year renewable ambassadorial-role deal with electronic brand - BLACK, a Ugandan Audio and Wearables D2C entity.

“I believe this is a wonderful opportunity not just for me but also for the other players,” said Okello.

“It’s nice to see these companies believe in us and our brands as Ugandan footballers.

“Hopefully it opens doors and yields more fruits for us footballers just as it has done for musicians in Uganda.”

Okello’s scope of work is - through his representatives at NextPro Sports Management Agency - to create content with product placement around BLACK products for purposes of promoting the brand.

NextPro Sports’ founder and CEO Sultan Atubo could not disclose financial specifics of the deal but revealed that “Okello will get a guaranteed monthly compensation and % on the gross sales directly from his personalised discount code.” For now, the target is to keep it going on the pitch.

Afcon 2025 qualifiers, Group K

Friday, Oct 11: Uganda vs South Sudan, 7pm

Fri, Oct 11: South Africa vs Congo, 8pm

Tue, Oct 15: South Sudan vs Uganda

Tue, Oct 15: Congo vs South Africa

Group K Table Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Uganda 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4

S. Africa 2 1 1 0 5 4 1 4

Congo 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3

S. Sudan 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0

Remaining Group K Fixtures

November

Nov 10: South Sudan vs Congo

Nov 10: Uganda vs South Africa

Nov 18: South Africa vs South Sudan

Nov 18: Congo vs Uganda

Okello factfile

Full Name: Allan Okello

Date of Birth: July 4th, 2000

Age: 24 years

Nationality: Ugandan

Role: Attacking midfielder

Current Team: Vipers SC

Former Teams: Paradou AC, KCCA

Collective honours

League titles: Two with KCCA in 2016/17 and 2018/19

Uganda Cup: Twice in 2017 and 2018

Cecafa Kagame Cup: One in 2019

Fufa Super 8 Cup: One in 2018

Individual honours

2019: Fufa Male Player of the Year, Football256 Player of the Year

2018: Young Player of the Year, Airtel Fans Favourite Player

Uganda Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Golden Arrows, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago, (Venda, South Africa)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (KCCA, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nicholas Mwere (Bul, Uganda), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Halidi Lwaliwa (Al Ain SC, Saudi Arabia), Arnold Odong (SC Villa, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II, USA), Taddeo Lwanga (APR, Rwanda), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Denis Omedi (Kitara, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara, Uganda), Shafik Kwikiriza (KCCA Uganda), Rogers Mato (Brera Strumica), Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA, Uganda), Steven Mukwala (Simba SC, Tanzania), Calvin Kabuye (Sandvikens IF, Sweden)