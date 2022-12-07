Reborn Watambala cajoles Venoms to rise from Gaddafi ruins

In midfielder Karim Watambala, Vipers thought they had invented a modern left-side creative gem three years ago.

Playing a double pivot with Bobosi Byaruhanga right from St Mary's SS Kitende, Watambala quickly climbed the Uganda Cranes radar under Jonathan McKinstry showing possession of a powerful brain, knack to drive the ball from the deep and find the net or an assist.



Youthful arrogance and instant fame connived to derail his nascent career until this season when he has started to rediscover bits of the groove that made him a fans' darling at the St Mary's Stadium Kitende.

Insiders believe that Byaruhanga's lucrative to Czech Republic side MFK Vyškov and the sudden arrival of challengers; Garcia Mpongo Mbombo, Marvin Youngman and Olivier Osomba woke him from his comfort zone.

Watambala has been integral as Roberto Oliviera's Vipers overturned a mundane StarTimes Uganda Premier league start to stake a genuine claim of a title retention with Vipers occupying the third slot on the table with 20 points from 10 matches before Bul beat Arua Hill 1-0 on Tuesday to go top.

He started with Siraje Ssentamu and Bright Anukani in an attack-minded midfield triumvirate as Vipers lost 1-0 to Gaddafi in Jinja on Sunday and twice forced the hosts' custodian Joel Mutakubwa into making reflex saves.

Ahead of this afternoon's home match against basement boys Onduparaka, yet to win a league match with two points in 10 matches, Watambala, in his early 20s, has implored his colleagues to respond with utter ruthlessness.

"It (Gaddafi defeat) was a tough one to swallow.Clearly there are still many improvements to make (in the team). We need to be more prepared for the next game," Watambala told the club website.

Watambala, who netted the second goal against SC Villa in their last match at Kitende, will carry the team in the absence of six-goal hero Yunus Sentamu who has boosted the Venoms camp by stepping up his rehabilitation from injury after he missed the Sunday loss.

Villa look to Kakande

Uganda Martyrs SSS student Patrick Kakande has twice bailed out record league champions SC Villa this season and coach Nelson Magera will hope he does the same against Blacks Power this afternoon at the Akibua Stadium in Lira.

After accruing three points for the Jogoos in October against Busoga United at Wankulukuku, the sturdy teen rose up to score a solo effort in the 1-0 victory over Maroons, dancing through three defenders to score past hapless goalkeeper Simon Tamale last week.

SC Villa, sixth on the log with 17 points from 11 matches, host their games at Blacks Power's backyard after the Fufa fine which makes the contest more intriguing.