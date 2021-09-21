Recurrent Shs2.6b UPL budget ‘stingy’

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Many Uganda Premier League (UPL) officials who attended Saturday’s general meeting were left dumbfounded that the league administrators did not put priority on the biting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been the same Shs2.6b budget allocation in the last four years yet the club coffers have been greatly affected by the pandemic,” Bright Stars chairman Ronnie Mutebi complained.

As clubs grumbled, UPL board chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo promised ‘to get back to the sponsors and Fufa.

“We had a two-year strategic plan as clubs to see that our revenues increase but that was shelved by UPL.We no longer get revenue from fans,” Mutebi said.

League sponsors StarTimes pays each club Shs60m a season paid on a quarterly basis. Yet amid the biting pandemic, some quarter payments have delayed.

‘We’ll engage’

“Fufa will continue to engage the clubs. The current policy at Fufa is now more of engagement than previously when circulars were just given. Clubs should enhance professionalism at all times. We received the strategic plan from the Fufa Super League Limited and will soon address it,” Fufa CEO Edgar Watson said.

Mutebi said the clubs’ strategic plan included finding alternative sources of revenue because they are business units. He decried UPL’s lack of independence from Fufa, saying it was akin to having a child with free hands and shackled feet.

Florence Nakiwala, Fufa vice president in charge of the clubs, acknowledged the state of financial strain that clubs are wallowing as league action draws closer.

“There is urgent need to standardise and regularise payment of players. It’s becoming a cancer that clubs default payments to players. We need to maintain the players payments with at least a bare minimum salary,” she said.

At the assembly, missed by Villa, Police and Mbarara City, Fufa competitions director Aisha Nalule warned the clubs yet to comply to the licensing requirement to do so before this week’s deadline.

