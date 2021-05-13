Red Eagles close in as Vipers, URA draw

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

No one will run away with the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title just yet with the gap between the top three down to two points with seven matches of the 30-game season left.

The top two, Vipers and URA, drew 1-all at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende yesterday thereby opening the gap for third-placed Express to move within one victory of the summit.

Eric Kambale obliged as his hat trick earned the Red Eagles a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Kyetume to move to 49 points, one adrift of Vipers in second. Yesterday felt like a missed opportunity for URA coach Sam Ssimbwa. Striker Cromwell Rwothomio’s first half strike put them four points clear at the summit, provisionally.

Flicked pass

He wriggled clear of defender Livingstone Mulondo after Shafik Kagimu set him up with a flick to beat goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora at his near post. It’s a lead that the Tax Collectors held on to until six minutes left. But Yunus Ssentamu struck, like he has done all season.

The striker netted his 14th league-leading goal smashing in a headed flick from Cesar Manzoki to salvage a draw much to the relief of Vipers’ fans and officials.

“That is football. Today, we did not win but we can still retain the league if we win all our remaining games,” a relaxed Fred Kajoba, the Vipers coach, said after the game.

Kambale notched a hattrick against Kyetume

Blame game

His mood was in stark contrast to that of Ssimbwa who appeared hell-bent on blaming anyone apart from his team for the dropped points.

“What happened is what you expect when the top two teams meet but we shall correct our mistakes going forward,” URA assistant coach George Lutalo said of his team’s post-match reaction.

Advertisement

They will also be wary of an Express side that has won four straight games emblazoned by Kambale hat trick in Nakisunga to take his tally to 11 goals.

Kyetume took an early lead through Edris Kaye on four minutes. The response was swift.

Cross or not?

Kambale squeezed his effort from the right past goalkeeper Derrick Were who was anticipating a cross.

The second goal underlined the teamwork. Charles Musiige made a run on the left flank and crossed to winger Godfrey Lwesibawa. He calmly played it to a waiting Kambale.

His shot was deflected into the net in the 59th minute. The on-form striker completed the treble eight minutes later.

This time, Kambale tapped in from close range after substitute Mustafa Kiragga’s shot came off the post.

Dull stalemate

Elsewhere, there was little to separate Morley Byekwaso’s unpredictable KCCA from Police after their goalless draw at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo. Both are still tied on 38 points. KCCA’s better goal difference keeps them ahead in fourth.

From the onset, both teams played out a cautious chess like game devoid of the attacking vibe that had characterised previous engagements.