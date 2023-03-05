Red Eagles fall to 10-man Villa

A fitting double over archrivals Express is a dream for many a SC Villa fan.

The hard fought 2-1 victory for ten-man Jogoos on Sunday at Wankulukuku brought the record StarTimes Uganda Premier League firmly into the title contention.

Surely, these are good times to be a Villa fanatic as they have now secured the lead role as table leaders KCCA's strongest challengers.

They are not appealing on the eye and so commanding, but have mastered the art of conceding less (12 goals) and haven't invited undue pressure into their camp.

Express, nursing a nine-match winning-less in the league, drew first blood on 33 minutes with forward Allan Kayiwa curling in a marvelous free kick from the box edge that left SC Villa custodian Meddie Kibirige stranded and in awe.

The visitors responded only three minutes later when Villa forward Seif Batte controlled defender Edward Masembe's long ball in the box to pass to unmarked midfielder David Owori who slotted it past a hapless Denis Otim in Express goal.

Twice Kibirige was forced to save from Oshaba and Boban Zirintusa as the Red Eagles tried to regain the lead.

James Odoch's side were given more hope after Kibirige was sent for an early shower by referee Mashood Ssali for foolishly shoving Oshaba to the ground on 57 minutes.

Villa coach Jackson Magera cautiously subbed off forward Charles Bbale for goalkeeper Martin Elungat to maintain team balance and soon he was yielding rewards.

On 77 minutes, midfielder David Owori initiated an attack that saw him thread the ball to forward Seif Batte who calmly tapped it home for the scoreboard to read 2-1 in favour of the Jogoos.

The blue end of Wankulukuku roared their voices hoarse and cajoled their boys to a desirable double over Express.

The 10th league win took Villa to second spot with 31 points from 17 matches while embattled Express stayed 11th with 18 points from as many matches.

Having lost two points and two goals for hooliganism at the start, Villa fans will be surprised and somehow rueful to be four points within KCCA's lead.

After going five matches without a loss, Magera has changed the club around and with a second chance saloon in the Uganda Cup against Bul, this season feels like a platform for Villa to get back to being title contenders.

Count us in - Batte

After notching his third goal of the season and a man of the match gong, Batte sounded the war drums.

"Not many people gave us the chance at the start of the season. Most people called us mediocre players and proving them wrong is what is driving us to achieve such big results.

"I'm happy to have scored today and I want to do it more often as we start believing in winning the title," Batte stated.

Villa last lifted the league title aloft in 2004 and will now go into Saturday's crunch tie against Bul at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru with lifted spirits.

Bul-lish no more

For a third straight match, Alex Isabirye's Bul are firing blanks and kissing bye to any lingering hopes of a trophy challenge.

After drawing with Blacks Power and UPDF, Bul fell to URA 1-0 at home on Saturday courtesy of a Juma Dada 87minute strike.

Bul are now third on 29 points while the Tax Collectors, enjoying a renaissance in the second round, are seventh with 23 points.

In Arua, Ezra Bida and Rashid Okocha netted for bottom side Onduparaka in their 2-1 victory over Gaddafi to keep the relegation fight alive.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results



Express 1-2 SC Villa

Bul 0-1 URA



Onduparaka 2-1 Gaddafi