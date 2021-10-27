Red Eagles fly, derby spoils shared

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Embattled Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa welcomed the final whistle of his side’s 1-0 win over Bul with a comical jump and a raised fist in the air.

The general feeling though was that of relief as the reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions earned their points in three attempts against a ten-man Bul at Bugembe.

Bbosa is serving a three-match touchline ban for irresponsible comments made after the Red Eagles opening loss to Arua Hill.

But his presence was almost fully felt as he issued instructions and made substitutions that were effected by his assistants led by James Odoch and Sam Kawalya.

They were also helped by Bul’s shaky back-three that failed to clear off a long floated clearance seven minutes after the interval that turned the match.

Midfield battle

Abel Etrude wrestled George Kasonko to win a midfield challenge before stretching the now disadvantaged back-three with a pass wide to Kizza.

The winger turned in a low-weighted cross which striker George Senkaaba missed with his low jump but found Mahad Kakooza at the right place to brush it at the far post.

“We had to look for a chance by using the wings because when your opponent comes with such a system that loads the midfield, then you must use the wings and that’s what we did,” Express assistant coach James Odoch explained their quick substitutions and change of tactics that eventually turned the game.

Bul’s Alex Isabirye meanwhile faulted his side for failing to put away chances but lauded the team for their overall play that leaves them on three points after two games.

“Express brought six defenders which showed they had feared. It made it hard but we tried to take the ball but failed to score even though we played well,” Isabirye said.

Bul ended with a man less after their defender Walter Ochora earned matching orders in the dying minutes for a second bookable offence.

Crowd trouble

In Arua, the much-anticipated derby between Arua Hill and Onduparaka ended goalless in a game marred by crowd trouble. Onduparaka are third on five points, one behind Vipers and KCCA, but it’s early days. Arua have four.

After 10 minutes at the Barifa Stadium, the fans’ pandemonium brought down the perimeter fence, which prompted a stoppage of about 14 minutes.

Security forces were brought in to restore order before referee Ronald Madanda resumed action.

The best chance in the first half fell to Arua Hill striker Samuel Ssekamate on 37 minutes whose lob over the on-lashing goalkeeper Michael Kagiri went off mark.

Kagiri was also called into action to stop Alfred Leku’s long range effort while Onduparaka captain Muhamd Shaban should have scored after a goal melee but shot wide of Richard Anyama’s net on 84 minutes.

Giant leap

At Lugogo, Police and Wakiso Giants showed why they perhaps started the day as the bottom two sides putting up an underwhelming display. In the end however Wakiso made a giant stride getting off the bottom of the 16-team log after defender Edward Satulo’s goal gave them a 1-0 victory.

