Red Eagles invade waning Giants after hooliganism scare

On short notice and straight after surviving a potential fine of their alleged fans' hooliganism act on assistant referee Fahad Sekayuba, Express are dusting up for Friday's dicey StarTimes Uganda Premier League contest with Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

The suspected violent fans - Noah Mukenya and Sulaiman Zimula - that are said to have beaten up Ssekayuba to pulp after the UPDF 1-all draw in Bombo last month have since been remanded by the Matugga Court up to November 28.

Express were only let off the leash recently after their games against Wakiso Giants and SC Villa had been suspended - and now coach James Odoch reveals the trying moment had a negative spillover effect on the team performance.

"We literally switched off and sent the boys for a rest and we were only alarmed a few days ago that the Wakiso Giants match had been rescheduled twice (from Sunday back to Friday (today)). That said, we are ready to give it our all now," Odoch told Daily Monitor.

The Red Eagles, fifth on the log with 11 points from five matches, will be without mercurial midfielder Ramsay Kawooya who got a late Uganda Cranes call leaving Odoch scratching his head for replacement options.

"We will obviously miss Kawooya's midfield command and creativity but in Hussein Ssenoga, Andrew Kawooya and Emmanuel Wasswa we have able players that can step in against Wakiso Giants," he added.

Diminishing Giants

Odoch is wary of Wakiso Giants's onslaught despite the fact that John Luyinda's Purple Sharks are loitering in 15th position with just one point from six matches.

Last season, Wakiso got off to a sparkling start with an awe-inspiring brand of football that got them numerous admirers and shell-shocked Express 3-2 at Wakisha.

"We lost many pivotal first team players and we are still trying to build a new unit. It is still so early in the season to spell doom but when our injured players return and we get our act together, expect a different kind of Wakiso Giants," Luyinda revealed.

He believes triumph over the Red Eagles today can spark renewed belief just like it was for KCCA when they broke their poor run of results in the 3-1 win over holders Vipers.

"Apart from the matches against Soltilo Bright Stars (1-1), Maroons (3-0) and Vipers (3-0) we have played better football only that the results didn't reflect the same," Luyinda stressed.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday, 4pm

Wakiso Giants vs. Express, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

